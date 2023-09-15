FALL FISHING
Officially, Fall or Autumn begins on September 23rd, 2023.
What date are the four seasons in 2023?
Spring began with the Vernal Equinox, on Monday, March 20th, at 5:24 p.m. Summer began with the Summer Solstice, on Wednesday, June 21st, at 10:58 a.m. Fall will begin with the Autumnal Equinox, on Saturday, September 23rd, at 2:50 a.m. and Winter will begin with the Winter Solstice, on Thursday, December 21st, 2023, at 10:27 p.m.
For many anglers, Fall represents some of the best fishing of the year.
As the nights get cooler, the water temperatures drop and bass will begin to move back into the same shallow areas where they were feeding last year before the spawn becoming much more susceptible to being caught.
Ask any old-timer and they’ll tell you; the fall season is when old bucketmouth puts on the feedbag in preparation for the upcoming spawning season.
Although it may not seem like things are changing here in Highlands County, watch the daily weather report. Coming off one of the hottest summers in recent memory, daytime highs in the mid-nineties were followed all summer by night-time lows of 76–78 degrees. As fall approaches, these daytime highs may not change all that much, but the night-time lows begin to fall into the low 70’s and high 60’s. As I write this column, the overnight temperature was 69.
It is these night-time temperatures that slowly begin to lower the water temperature.
The best lures for fall fishing are a small to medium spinnerbait, or a square-billed crankbait. Experts also agree lighter colors like white and chartreuse work best.
My personal choice is a spinnerbait, which can be worked at a variety of speeds and depths, including a rapid retrieve similar to a topwater lure. I prefer Colorado blades over the willow-leaf for the action they produce, and I always use a small trailer. I also use a trailer hook, especially if I am missing a few fish due to short strikes.
Square billed crankbaits like the Strike King KVD 1.5 Hard Knock that run 3-5’ can be extremely deadly in the shallows.
Another great option is the Chatterbait. This lure is a combination of what makes a spinnerbait and a crankbait such good choices. It offers the best attributes of both, as well as the additional strength of a vibrating jig.
Fall is also considered a great time for topwater baits.
There are so many topwater choices it would be hard to list them all, but my choice would be a bone-colored Zara Spook. Next to a Jitterbug, the Zara Spook has been a topwater mainstay for the last 50 years or more and has probably accounted for more big bass than any other topwater bait.
Other great choices for fall fishing would certainly include a Texas-rigged plastic worm, as well as a worm rigged wacky-style. Lipless crankbaits like the Bill Lewis RattleTrap or Berkleys Warpig can prove to be downright deadly while also providing a quick search of the area.
As the water cools down, baitfish will often move shallow and of course the bass will follow. Although I have pretty limited experience with an Alabama Rig, many anglers have taken advantage of these multiple lures, hooks, and baits on a single line to catch not one but several largemouth bass at the same time.
And finally, fall fishing would not be complete without using Glide baits. All bass fishermen share one common trait, they are all looking to catch a big bass. A trophy fish, and although all the baits I mentioned could catch that fish of a lifetime, you dramatically increase your chances with a Glide Bait.
If you’re not familiar with them, they are usually a single jointed artificial lure that is designed to look like a large bait fish. They are typically available in sizes ranging from 5 inches to 10 inches in length.
The way they are designed allows them to have a side-to-side swimming action while moving through the water.
You will likely get fewer strikes with this lure, but those that you do get will probably be larger bass.
I’m no expert with Glide Baits, although I have caught some nice four- and five-pound bass on the Storm Arashi Glide Bait. This lure has an incredible, life-like action on the retrieve and although they carry a pretty hefty price tag, (around $35.00), they are well worth it.
Fall fishing is my favorite time of the year. I love the cooler, crisp mornings and the light fog that usually burns off in the first hour or so. Unlike up north, we don’t see much in the way of fall foliage, but there is often enough to remind you it is fall.
And since I am an old-timer, I also believe it’s the time of the year that bass put on the feedbag and trophy bass are everywhere!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He is also an accomplished aquarist, with over 40 aquariums. If you are a fish hobbyist, you can read his column in Tuesdays newspaper. Don is also an author of four books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water, Jan-Jun and Jul-Dec 2022 and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He currently lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.