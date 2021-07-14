Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
for the period 7/14/2021 to 8/11/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions from 7/14/2021 to 8/11/2021. This information is provided to FWC from bass tournament directors.
Lake Istokpoga
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 1:00 PM; Beeline Bass Busters with 22 participants.
Sunday, August 8, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Lake Clay
Saturday, August 7, 2021
Weigh-in at Lake Clay Drive East Side at 1:00 PM; South Florida Bass Club with 30 participants.
Sunday, August 8, 2021
Weigh-in at Lake Clay Drive East Side at 3:30 PM; South Florida Elite Team Series with 60 participants.
Lake June in Winter
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 2:00 PM; Brandon Bass Bandits with 60 participants.
Lake Placid
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 2:30 PM; LEE COUNTY BASSANGLERS with 50 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
NEW LURE
In case you missed it, LuckyCraft introduced a new lure called The Woodpecker. It’s become pretty popular in the short time it’s been out. Some fishermen swear by it.
The Woodpecker uses the body of a popular topwater lure and attaches a swivel and blade to the middle of the lure, creating both flash and more turbulence.
Not available yet in many of the tackle shops, but I’m sure it will be soon.
Capt. Joe Gruny
Capt. Joe is the guy who told me about the new Woodpecker lure, and sent me a picture of it. If you’re a bass fisherman and you don’t know Joe, you should. He’s the guy who started and runs the Highlander Bass Tournament Series, which just completed it’s first season this year.
This past season, all the money collected in tournament fees and membership fees was paid back to the participants that fished the tournament series and the Classic.
Capt. Joe has already selected the dates for the upcoming season of the Highlander Bass Tournament Series, but before that comes about, he’s putting together another tournament called the Spooktacular Open.
This tournament is scheduled for October 30th, 2021 and will be held on Lake Istokpoga to support our local veterans and the Vietnam Veterans of America Post 1097. This will be a team event and the entry fee of $150.00 per team will also cover the Big Bass Pot.
Hoping to sign up 50 boats, an example of the payout would be $3000.00 for First Place; $1500.00 for Second Place; and $900.00 for Third Place. Big Bass payout would be $900.00. For more information, call or text Capt. Joe at 863-853-0069, or by email to Highlandertrail@gmail.com.
I might also mention that Capt. Joe is a Master Licensed Bass Fishing Guide with a lot of experience fishing the new Headwaters Lake (opened last year, and considered to be one of the hottest lakes in Florida), and taking trips down south for Peacock Bass.
Give him a call. He’ll put you on some fish!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He recently became the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.