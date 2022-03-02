WHY BASS ARE WHERE THEY ARE
Ever wonder why bass seem to be concentrated in one area and not another? The same goes for other game fish. And why are they in that area one day and not the next?
Great questions, with relatively simple answers.
How many times have you prepared for a fishing trip by checking the weather first, and based on the forecast, assumed the conditions were perfect? Hours later, after casting every lure you own, trying all your hotspots, and not catching any fish, you begin to wonder if there are any fish left in the lake.
Or, you caught bass all day long, so you decided to go back out the next day and even though the weather conditions were essentially the same, the fish were gone? Happens all the time. Just ask one of the bass fishing guides who fish regularly.
It’s certainly happened to me many times.
The experts claim there are three factors that govern the location of bass, but only two of these must be present in order to find a concentration of fish. Listed in the order of their importance, these factors are: cover; food availability; and proximity to deep water.
Temperature, both air and water, contrary to what many anglers think, has little impact. As long as it is within reason, is not a governing factor.
Take a moment and think about yourself and other people.
Most of us tend to live in cities, or suburbs, or even on our favorite lakes, where homes exist (providing cover) and all of our needs, (stores with food) are nearby. Safety, in the form of police or fire is also nearby. Very few of us elect to live in an area where there are no stores, no gas stations and no protection. In many ways, bass are no different from us.
I remember years ago, George Carlin, a famous comedian, making a joke about the starving people in Ethiopia, said, “why don’t they just move to where the food is?”
Certainly, there is some truth in that statement! Food availability is the most important factor to draw bass in, and to keep bass in a particular area for any length of time. Cover, and proximity to deep water are interchangeable, in that deep water represents safety, or cover for a bass. Remember, Buck Perry, the Father of Structure Fishing, believed the home of the bass is deep water, and in the absence of deep water, bass will seek cover in the form of vegetation or wood.
And just to touch on the subject of temperature again, bass do have an optimum temperature, but it is not a necessity when it comes to feeding. Bass are cold-blooded, so their temperature is the same as the water around them. The only impact water temperature may have is to increase or decrease their metabolism, which in turn means cooler temperatures and they require less food, while warmer water temperatures demand more food. Water temperature only influences a bass at one time of the year, and that is during the spawn.
Northern strain largemouth bass are often caught through the ice in the winter-time, while Florida-strain bass tend to shut down after minor cold-fronts or sudden changes in water temperature, but whether the water temperature is a chilly 58 degrees or a sauna-like 90, as long as it is not a sudden change, bass will consistently feed, provided food is available.
One of the reasons this time of the year is a great time to be fishing is the spawn. And not just the fact that bass are in the shallower water spawning, but bluegills and crappies, as well as other species join in this annual event.
Crappies more so than bluegills, tend to build their nests, or beds in the pads and reeds for protection. This, in turn, draws predators like bass, gar and large panfish. But even as the bass lay their own eggs and guard their nests against invaders, other bass, bluegills and crappies are always nearby, looking for an easy meal. This time of the year, this is often the food source.
Bluegills, unlike crappies, tend to spawn in large groups in hard-bottom areas of the lake, and bass will often position themselves just off-shore, charging in from time to time for a quick meal.
Even large schools of bass that never move shallow, preferring to roam in open water, concentrate their efforts on schools of shad, or other baitfish. A quick look on your depthfinder and you’ll often see a ball of shad with larger images of bass usually just under the baitfish, following along wherever they go.
And one last thought, I’ve heard anglers say that bass only eat every other day, or every third day. I don’t agree with that statement as I have caught bass, as I’m sure many of you have that have another fish, a golden shiner, or even a bluegill, halfway down their gullet. No telling when they ate that fish, but with an over-sized belly, they obviously weren’t hungry. I believe bass are “opportunistic feeders,” more or less subject to reacting to a food source, rather than waiting until they are hungry.
After raising bass in large aquariums for years, I’ve watched their behavior with schools of minnows in the same tank. When they appear to be hungry, they simply grab a minnow and go back to resting in a protected area in the aquarium. But after watching them eat a number of minnows, and assuming they were done eating for the day, hours later I’d introduce new minnows, and they would eat every one of them. Even if they couldn’t swallow them all, they would hold them in their mouth until they swallow them. Yet the minnows that were in the tank all that time were not eaten. They ate only the new ones I had introduced. And again, the next day, the bass were obviously full, they completely ignore the minnows that have been in the tank for a while, but viciously strike any new minnows I introduce. Bass will continue to gorge themselves as long as the food presents itself.
So, the next time you’re out fishing, and you’re wondering why you’re not catching them, ask yourself, are there any baitfish or other food source available and is there sufficient cover?
JP Dean and Paige Person “Kickin’ Bass”
25 teams went out on Lake Istokpoga Sunday morning and almost everybody brought in fish. It took over 21 pounds to win the High School division and over 14 pounds in the Junior High division. JP and Paige weighed in their limit, but it wasn’t enough to win. Thanks to all the captains who donated their time.
Both groups will be fishing Lake Seminole in 2 weeks and Lake Arbuckle next month. Stay tuned!
Mark Your Calendar: 5th Annual Highlands County Sherriff’s Office Bass Tournament on March 12th, 2022, Istokpoga Park, safe light until 1pm. Team tournament, $125.00 per team includes Big Bass Entry and lunch. Each boat is allowed only two anglers with at least one being an adult. No live bait/5 fish bag limit.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.