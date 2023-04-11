I like big tropical fish. Not only big, but aggressive. Unfortunately, the bigger the fish, the bigger the aquarium must be to contain them.
Big fish also mean more food and more waste, which often translates into increased water changes. But I don’t mind that, the extra work is worth it.
The Red Devil Cichlid, or Midas Cichlid, known scientifically as Amphilophus labiatus, is a beloved fish with a charismatic personality. These fish are known to develop bonds with their owners. They can show off for aquarists and even beg for food like a dog.
With that said, Red Devil Cichlids are not for the faint of heart. As their name would suggest, these fish can be a handful. Not only are they aggressive to other fish, but they are also known to destroy anything that they can get their teeth into.
Red Devil Cichlids are extremely aggressive. They are territorial and will attack other fish in the tank. Furthermore, you will often find the fish trying to destroy anything that they can get their mouths on.
I’ve attempted over the years to keep them with other large, aggressive type cichlids and it has always ended in failure. Even pugnacious cichlids like Green Terrors and Jack Dempseys are no match for a large red devil.
But they are a beautiful fish, often orange or slightly red in appearance.
I had four of these beauties in a 75-gallon aquarian. Two appeared to be males, exhibiting the nuchal hump on their forehead. I didn’t pay a lot of attention to them, although they were extremely aggressive eaters. I did notice that the largest male always seemed to be chasing at least one of the around in the tank, so I set up different cave type dwellings where the females or smaller male could hide.
I decided to move the tank and as it was draining, I noticed what appeared to be a lot of small bubbles in the corner of the tank. As I looked closer, I realized it was hundreds of Red Devil fry.
I quickly removed the siphon hose, after losing about half of the fry.
I then saved about one hundred of the small fry and moved them to their own small tank. Not sure what I’m going to do with so many of them.
Red Devils have an average lifespan of 10-12 years so many will likely outlive me.
When it comes to color, there is a lot of variety with this fish species. In the wild, you’ll usually see brown or grey, Red Devil Cichlids. Considering the dark and murky waters of Nicaraguan Lakes, the coloration helps the fish blend into the environment in moments of trouble. Some more vibrant colors are found in the wild, too.
Some are white, yellow, and bright red. Fish with these color patterns are most common in captivity. You can also find spotted Red Devil Cichlids with multiple colors. Black-tipped fins and tails are prevalent as well.
One of my females has black lips. Weird looking on any fish.
Red Devils can reach fifteen inches when fully grown, making them one of the largest aquarium fish available to the public.
They can also tolerate most water conditions making them an easy fish for beginners, as well as long-time hobbyists.
They do need their space and a minimum of a 55-gallon tank is recommended for a pair, and a 125 gallon would actually be better.
Unlike many other cichlids, they are happy in 75–79-degree water., with a pH of 6.5 to 7.0.
No need to dress up the tank with plants. Red Devils will uproot and shred any plant life in the aquarium. The best thing to put in their tank is rocks. Big rocks, otherwise, you will find the rocks moved daily.
Contrary to what many people think, Red Devils are omnivores, eating almost anything you choose to feed them. And they eat a lot! They should be fed a minimum of twice a day, but four times a day would be better.
Breeding them is relatively easy. Females lay between 600-700 eggs at once. The eggs are translucent and appear yellowish orange in color. The eggs will hatch out in 2-3 days and the parents will protect the fry for their first few weeks.
So, if you don’t want to deal with all the peculiarities of different species of fish in a community tank, and you have a large aquarium, you might want to consider a Red Devil. Some aquarists believe it is like having a pet dog.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about thirty aquariums, ranging in size from five gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.