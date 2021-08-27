Guide Trip from Hell
Where should I start?
As a bass fishing guide for the last 25 or 30 years, I’ve had some strange things happen and some pretty weird clients in my boat over the years, but this particular trip was unforgettable.
First of all, I want to assure any potential future clients, and definitely clients from the past that I would never actually use “real” names in a story like this, but rather “made-up” names.
So, let me start with what motivated me to write this column. For those of you who read my Wednesday column, I wrote about my collection of B.A.S.S. magazines and in the process, happened to come across one of Don Wirth’s monthly articles covering the antics of Harry and Charlie. Specifically, the April 1996 Harry and Charlie story titled Guide Trips from Hell.
My story is different, but in many ways similar to what all fishing guides endure as we attempt to combine our hobby with a money-making venture.
One of my earliest trips was on Lake Okeechobee with wo brothers. The Williamson’s, were in Orlando for the week with their families and they’d quickly grown tired of Disneyland and the long lines. One of the brothers, Bobby Joe saw my bass fishing guide ad somewhere and had cut it out, saving it for a day like today.
We agreed to meet at the Okee-Tantie parking lot around 5:30 the next morning.
Leaving my house at 4am with a jug of coffee and a fresh pack of smokes, I made short order of the hour-long drive. I actually prefer to be early on my trips, giving me time to unstrap the boat and make sure everything is ready to go.
In the dark, I heard someone yell “Red,” and as I turned around I saw two of the biggest men I think I’ve ever seen walking towards me.
Extending his hand, Bobby Joe said “you must be Red! I’m Bobby Joe and this here’s my little brother, Billy Joe,” he boomed in a giant’s voice. He grabbed my hand with what could have easily been a catcher’s mitt and almost lifted me off the ground as he shook my hand.
Both brothers were well past 300 pounds, and Bobby Joe stood at least six inches taller than his little brother, who stood an inch or two taller than me.
At the time, I was fishing out of an 18’ Skeeter bass boat. My first thought was they were going to sink my boat! I couldn’t remember for sure, but I think the plate on the inside of the gunnel warned not to exceed 575 pounds. We easily exceeded that number without even adding in my skinny little 190 pounds.
It wasn’t easy, but we finally got both brothers safely into the boat, but I couldn’t help but groan as I watched the Skeeter sink a few inches with the first brother, and then a few more once they were both in.
Bobby Joe, who had to be pushing close to 400 pounds sat squarely in the middle seat, while I put his brother on the front deck, opposite the driver’s seat. As I started up the old Mercury outboard, with the boat tilting to the starboard side, I said a little prayer as I pushed the throttle forward, questioning whether we could even get up on plane.
The 150 Mercury tried, and eventually, feeling more like a tugboat, the Skeeter rose up and planed off. No-one breathed easier than me as we headed a short distance to an area I knew well that had produced a couple of lunkers earlier in the week.
“Whattya got to eat,” Billy Joe bellowed, as I shut down the motor and moved towards the front of the boat.
“There’s some sandwiches and chips in the cooler, but you might want to hold off a couple hours till lunchtime. You can get pretty hungry out here fishing all day,” I said, pretty much to myself.
“We’re hungry now,” they both chimed in as they reached for a sandwich and a coke.
My wife, bless her soul, has always made sandwiches for my guide trips. Two sandwiches for me, and two each for my clients, along with some chips and cookies.
I watched in horror as they each wolfed down three sandwiches, a dozen cookies and a six-pack of cokes.
“Those were pretty good sandwiches,” Bobby Joe said, as he wrestled with Billy Joe over the last bag of chips.
As I lowered the electric motor into the water, preparing to get the boys fishing, Billy Joe let out a howl as he raised his feet up, off the deck of the boat.
“We’re takin’ on water,” he bellowed, as both brothers looked on in horror at the water pouring into the bottom of the boat.
I looked down and there was a solid three inches of water where Bobby Joe’s feet used to be.
“Damn, I must have forgotten to put the plug in,” I yelled, as I frantically raced to the back of the boat. The bilge pumps were working, but the water was coming in faster than it was going out. It was up to five inches, when I decided to take the boat in shallower where I could get out of the boat and put the plug back in.
“We’re gonna die,” Bobby Joe wailed, as he fumbled with the life jacket I’d handed each of them to put on. The jackets were both extra-large, and I’d never had a problem with customers fitting into them before.
“I can’t get it zipped up,” Billy Joe cried out in terror, “and I can’t swim!”
I didn’t say it, but I thought to myself what you’re probably thinking, “he oughta float!”
The water was now almost to the front deck, and both brothers were worried about saving their wallets, and their cash.
“Hold em’ up over your heads guys,” I motioned, as I climbed over the side of the boat into 2 feet of water.
Circling around to the rear of the Skeeter, I felt for the plug, which normally is attached to the boat with a small chain. It was gone.
At this point, the boat was resting uneasily in the sand, as the two brothers fought with life-jackets 3 sizes too small, keeping one hand high in the air with their wallets.
“What do we do now, Captain,” the one of the giants asked, as he gave up trying to fasten the life jacket.
“Well, it appears the boat plus is gone, so I’m gonna have to stick something up there to keep the water from coming in,” I replied as I shuffled along the sand to the starboard side of the boat.
“How about one of these,” Billy Joe suggested, as he handed me a cheap cigar, wrapped in plastic.
“Ya know, that might just work,” I thought as I maneuvered back around to the rear of the boat.
The cigar was exactly the right size, and with a little bit of force, slid neatly into the drain hole. As long as the plastic didn’t leak, we were in business.
Twenty minutes later, the bilge pumps did their job and most of the water was pumped out. The boat actually came up off the bottom as the wind began to push us closer to a small, sandy land mass surrounded by reeds.
Eyeballing the land, Billy Joe asked if I had any toilet paper on board. Carefully stepping out of the boat into the shallow, sandy shoreline, he quickly disappeared into the thicket of vegetation.
Within minutes, we heard a blood-curdling scream as Billy Joe, shorts around his ankles and a fully unzipped life vest exposing his hairy, bear-like chest came crashing towards us with a 10-foot alligator not far behind.
Bobby Joe reached out and grabbed his brothers’ hand and with one solid jerk, pulled him on-board. The gator appeared to be amused, as he stopped to watch, grinning back at us.
“I was just doin’ my business when I looked around and this big ole’ gator was coming right up behind me. It literally scared the crap out of me,” Billy Joe said as he tried to calm down.
As I picked up one of the rods that he’d stepped on, I couldn’t help but notice that it, along with the other three that were laying side by side on the deck, were now broken into two or three pieces.
“Looks like our day is about over fellas,” I said as I held up one of the broken rods.
“No sweat captain, we were gettin’ hungry anyway,” the giants responded in unison.
Cranking up the outboard, I headed for home as I watched the water slowly rise in the bottom of the boat, questioning if we’d make it, as I watched pieces of tobacco floating in the swirling water.
We made it back in safely and I was able to get the boat loaded up on the trailer, when Bobby Joe walked over and handed me a check and announced that they were giving me a $100.00 bonus for the trip.
“We didn’t get much fishin’ in, but it was fun anyway,” Bobby Joe said as he extended his catchers mitt.
We shook hands and wished each other well as they climbed into their Ford pick-up and drove away. I could only think back on the last few hours and laugh. What a trip it had been.
A week later, I got a notice from the back. The check bounced.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.