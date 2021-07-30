Shallow Water Concerns
A while back I was on Lake Lotela, cruising along the shoreline in about five feet of water when my outboard motor hit something and immediately shut off. I couldn’t imagine what I ran into in water that deep, so I raised the trim and there, wrapped tightly around my prop and lower unit were bands of old anchor rope, and yes, an old, bent, black anchor.
I couldn’t believe it! My brand new, 250 hp Mercury Optimax outboard motor hadn’t even hit its break-in, 20-hour period, and this happens.
The wind was blowing at a pretty good clip, so I lowered my Power Poles to keep from washing up on shore while I got a better look. Sure enough, the prop was completely entangled in the rope and the anchor, after smashing into the lower unit more than once, hung limply from the prop.
My first thought was to get back to the boat ramp and remove the rope and anchor, but I was all the way at the other end of the lake. Even with a powerful, 36-volt Ghost electric motor, going back against the wind would be a long trip.
Instead, I opted to climb overboard and cut the thick bonds of anchor rope that were preventing the prop from turning. Remembering to remove my wallet and phone, I slipped into the water and was surprised it was deeper than the five-foot reading on my Lowrance. Holding a knife between my teeth, I felt like Lloyd Bridges in an old Sea Hunt TV show as I swam around to the backside of the Ranger bass boat.
The rope was old, thick and tough, but the razor-sharp knife cut through the multiple layers and the propeller was finally freed. I threw the pieces of rope and anchor on-board as I lowered the small ladder on the back of the boat and climbed back in.
The prop seemed okay. The anchor had cracked the plastic sides of the lower unit, and scarred the inside of the prop, but it appeared to still be operable.
I cranked it up and it started immediately. Putting it into gear, I stepped on the peddle and headed for the boat ramp.
Once I had it back in my garage, I had a chance to examine it even closer, along with Jason Walkup, owner of Highlands Outboard Mobile Marine. The damage was much more extensive than I first thought.
I was shocked to learn the side panels, which needed to be replaced, would be around $1400.00, plus there was a crack in the lower unit that would likely need to be welded, or replaced, and the stainless-steel prop would also need some work.
So now I’m grounded, with the Ranger in the garage, awaiting parts and labor, all because of a stupid anchor rope and anchor that’s probably been waiting for months, or even years to foul up somebody’s motor, and it had to be me.
The Angler Magazine
The first edition of the Angler Magazine, a FREE, 4-color fishing, hunting and outdoor magazine covering Highlands, Okeechobee, Glades and Hendry county’s will be available in the next few days at over 200 distribution sites.
The popular and widely read magazine was published and distributed in this area from 2012 until 2017 under the name The Coastal Angler. Some of you may recall that I wrote articles for the magazine, along with other local fishermen like Ly Nguyen and Geoff Balog.
I’d like to thank Delma Wright for her beautiful sunrise picture of Lake Istokpoga that is the first page of the local section.
This first issue offers a great interview with FWC Fisheries Biologist Sara Menendez, who oversees our lakes in Highlands County, plus an opportunity to learn about an interesting new book, A Long Way Home.
Co-authored by my neighbor in Golf Hammock, Bob Fromhartz, the book tells the story of hiking the incredible 2,189-mile, Appalachian Trail.
Ron Myrnes, a local fisherman is featured in our Angler Profile and Captain Debbie Hanson explains how to determine the best freshwater fishing times.
Local fishing reports, bass tournament results and plenty of bragging size pictures make this issue of the magazine one that you’ll want to read.
The Angler Magazine will be available, beginning with this first issue, around the first of each month. If you’d like to submit an article or pictures of your most recent trophy fish, give me a call or send to don@theanglermagazine.com.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.