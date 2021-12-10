Being Fit Enough to Fish
Fishing is a great, low-impact activity that is widely used as a rehabilitation therapy by psychologists, counselors, and physical therapists. Although it may not feel like it while you are out on the water, spending a few hours out on the lake can be a great workout.
In addition, it helps build hand-eye coordination and strengthens the small muscles in your hands, wrists, forearms, biceps, triceps and shoulders.
And fishing improves cardiovascular health. On average, fishing burns 200 calories an hour, regardless of whether you’re catching fish or not. It also teaches patience and self-reliance. And finally, the exposure to fresh air, sun and being on the water has numerous other health benefits.
But competitive fishing, such as bass fishing tournaments, can also become much more challenging as you age. What was once considered easy, can become difficult and even painful as we get older.
Many of the top anglers fishing on the pro circuit today are finding out the hard way that in order to compete, they need to be in shape. Some have had numerous surgeries on their shoulders, knees and backs as a result of fishing tournaments.
Arthritis, bursitis and chronic back pain have plagued both professional and amateur anglers alike for years.
Anyone who has fished hard all day, casting and reeling, casting and reeling, knows what I’m talking about. And cruising along in a boat at 40 mph in rough-water does more damage than you can imagine to your skeletal frame.
So, what’s an angler to do?
Exercise.
As we get older, we generally become less active. Less activity means we burn less calories. And we all know what happens when we burn less calories. We get fat!
There is a cure. It’s called exercise. Something we probably took for granted when we were younger and in better shape, but now, the lack of exercise can make everything, including fishing more difficult.
Your body needs both aerobic and anaerobic exercise. Most people are familiar with aerobics, typically walking, or jogging, but as we get older, anaerobic exercises are just as important.
Something as simple as walking can not only burn calories but provide much needed benefits to other parts of your body.
For example, regular brisk walking can help you:
Maintain a healthy weight and lose body fat.
Prevent or manage various conditions, including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer and type 2 diabetes.
Improve cardiovascular fitness.
Strengthen your bones and muscles.
Improve muscle endurance.
Aerobic exercises, often considered to be resistance or strength training exercises are also important.
For example, lifting weights and other resistant type training can help:
Burn calories.
Heart health.
Lowers blood sugar.
Joint pain.
Immunity.
Energy boost.
Mood enhancer.
Increased life span.
In addition, Anaerobic Exercises provide benefits such as:
Increases bone strength and density. Anaerobic activity — like resistance training — can increase the strength and density of your bones. ...
Promotes weight maintenance. ...
Increases power. ...
Boosts metabolism. ...
Increases lactic threshold.
Fights depression.
Reduces risk of disease. ...
Protects joints.
Fishing is a great sport, and for many of us who are passionate about it, look forward to a day on the water. But it’s no fun when you’re out of shape, or in pain.
There are many gyms available in the area, as well as the YMCA, but just taking a 30-minute walk or a 30-minute bike ride each day can provide immense benefits to you and your health.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.