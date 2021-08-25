Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
for the period 8/25/2021 to 9/22/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions for the next four weeks. This information is taken from exemption permit requests to FWC.
Lake Istokpoga
Sunday, September 5, 2021 — Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Saturday, September 18, 2021 — Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:15 PM; Indian River Bass Anglers with 60 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
BASS MASTER MAGAZINE
I wonder how many fishermen and women in this area subscribe to the Bass Master Magazine, a fishing magazine started in 1968 by Ray Scott?
I became a life member back in the early 1970’s, and with a few exceptions, I have almost every magazine since their first issue in 1968. I’ve actually run out of room for storage, and at this time, I’ve moved my collection to 8 or 9 boxes.
My wife would like me to get rid of the magazines, but she has no idea how much history and valuable information is hidden with the hundreds of magazines in my collection.
Anybody and everybody who’s ever played a part in bass fishing tournaments since the late 1960’s is in these magazines. Legends like Roland Martin and Bill Dance were just young men when Ray Scott held his first few tournaments. In fact, Dill Dance is credited with catching the very first bass in a sanctioned B.A.S.S tournament held in 1968.
Others, like Tom Mann, Ricky Clunn and Hank Parker filled the early pages with their success and their how-to articles.
To me, my collection is like a set of fishing encyclopedias. I can’t begin to tell you how many times I have researched for a column, or looked back through several issues to verify something I was told, or that I had read.
Histories of the Bass Angler Sportsman Society, the evolution of boats, lead by Forest Woods and his line of Ranger Bass Boats, as well as information on the early prototypes for depthfinders and electric motors, can all be found in some of the earliest issues.
And, lots of humor, in the form of Don Wirth’s monthly stories about Harry and Charlie, illustrated by Cliff Shelby. Every angler, in their lifetime, has known a real “Harry or Charlie,” and we all followed their hilarious antics as they made every attempt to catch “those great ole’ big uns.”
If I had to guess, I imagine the subscription membership of B.A.S.S. has probably decreased over the years, as more people rely on the internet as opposed to newspapers and magazines. But for me, becoming a Life-Member of B.A.S.S. was truly a money-saving, smart investment.
I love to read, and specifically, I love to read about fishing. Particularly bass fishing. I think the articles today are just as relevant as they were 50 years ago. Obviously there is more coverage on bass tournaments, but since I follow a number of the pros, I find that seeing the results and checking to see how different pros fared is pretty interesting.
I especially like to read “A Day on The Lake” by Don Wirth. In every month’s issue, a different angler is selected to show up on a mystery lake, and regardless of the weather conditions, is given seven hours to locate and catch bass while they log his every move. I enjoy the strategy each fisherman goes through as he attempts to figure out the lake and how best to catch some bass and not embarrass themselves in a national publication.
I actually reached out to James Hall, Editor-in-Chief of BASSMASTER Magazine a couple years ago, and much to my surprise, he replied to my email. I suggested that instead of selecting professional tournament anglers, they should run a contest and pick random winners from areas like Highlands County, and give them a chance to not only be in the magazine, but to demonstrate their fish-catching skills. He indicated that he liked the idea and would give it some thought, but I’ve never heard back from him. I had some of our local anglers in mind.
In June’s issue there is a great “On the Hook” article about Scott Martin, the son of Roland Martin, from Clewiston, Florida who has made quite a name for himself in bass fishing circles and is considered to be the most terrifying rookie in Elite Series history. I follow Scott, and many others on their You Tube videos, and on his TV challenges.
As much as I love my 53-year-old collection, I’ve actually considered selling it or even giving it to a worthy young bass fisherman or woman, but I’m afraid I’d miss it. Maybe I’ll leave it in my will to somebody.
I still go back and pick out magazines at random and re-read the articles from the past. Quite often, I’ve long since forgotten the article and the technique, giving new meaning to what’s old is new again.
For those of you who might be interested in building your collection of B.A.S.S. magazines, old issues abound on eBay, and outside of many of the earlier magazines, they can be purchased for a reasonable price.
At one time I think I had over a dozen subscriptions to different fishing magazines, but I’ve finally narrowed it down to just three, the BASSMASTER Magazine, the Florida Sportsman, and of course my favorite, The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.