WHY DOGS LIVE LESS THAN HUMAN
This column isn’t about fishing. But I think most anglers will appreciate the story.
I’ve owned dogs since I was a little boy. My first dog was an old, over-weight beagle, a hunting dog that my dad said was just too old to hunt. I couldn’t have been more than 7 or 8 years old, and I had to share the dog with my little brother Bill. His name was Paulie, and we loved that dog!
Since then, I’ve had many different dogs. And many different breeds.
But I’ve always loved big dogs. My last two, Ranger and Riley – a 150-pound black Lab/Rottweiler mix and a 100-pound Golden Retriever, both passed away a couple of years ago, at the age of 10 and 12.
Big dogs just don’t live as long as small dogs, and losing them is hard. It just doesn’t seem fair!
A few days ago, I came across this little story and it really touched my heart.
Here’s the surprising answer, as to why dogs live a shorter life than people, from a 6-year-old child.
As a veterinarian, I had been called to examine a ten-year-old Irish Setter named Doobie. The dog’s owners, Bill, his wife Linda, and their little boy Joey, were all very attached to, and they were hoping for a miracle.
I examined Doobie and found he was dying of cancer. I told the family we couldn’t do anything for him, and offered to perform the euthanasia procedure for the old dog in their home.
As we made arrangements, Bill and Linda told me they thought it would be good for six-year-old Joey to observe the procedure. They felt as though he might learn something from the experience.
The next day, I felt the familiar catch in my throat as Doobie’s family surrounded him. Joey seemed so calm, petting the old dog for the last time, that I wondered if he understood what was going on. Within a few minutes, Doobie slipped peacefully away.
The little boy seemed to accept Doobie’s transition without any difficulty or confusion. We sat together for a while after Doobie’s death, wondering aloud about the sad fact that dogs’ lives are shorter than human lives. Joey, who had been listening quietly, piped up and said, “I know why.”
Startled, we all turned to him. What came out of his mouth next stunned me. I’d never heard a more comforting explanation. It has changed the way I try and live.
He said, “people are born so that they can learn how to live a good life — like loving everybody all the time and being nice, right?” The six-year-old continued, “well, dogs already know how to do that, so they don’t have to stay for as long as we do.”
Live simply.
Love generously.
Care deeply.
Speak kindly.
Remember, if a dog was the teacher you would learn things like:
• When your loved ones come home, always run to greet them.
• Never pass up the opportunity to go for a joyride.
• Allow the experience of fresh air and the wind in your face to be pure ecstasy.
• Take naps.
• Stretch before rising.
• Run, romp, and play daily.
• Thrive on attention and let people touch you.
• Avoid biting when a simple growl will do.
• On warm days, stop to lie on your back on the grass.
• On hot days, drink lots of water and lie under a shady tree.
• When you’re happy, dance around and wag your entire body.
• Delight in the simple joy of a long walk.
• Be faithful.
• Never pretend to be something you’re not.
• If what you want lies buried, dig until you find it.
• When someone is having a bad day, be silent, sit close by, and nuzzle them gently.
That’s the secret of happiness that we can learn from a good dog.
What a great story! Give your dog a hug.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.