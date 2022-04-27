Headwaters Lake
I started hearing about the incredible Headwaters Lake some time ago when it officially opened to the public. There had been a few Facebook posts from Kayakers and Canoeists who had had the opportunity to fish Florida’s newest watershed.
Headwaters Lake, by most standards, is the newest lake and from all reports, a lake where your chances of landing the fish of a lifetime truly does exists. For those of you not familiar with the location of Headwaters, it is located in the city of Fellsmere, in Indian County, Florida, about an hour and a half northeast of Highlands County.
Recent posts on Facebook have shown dozens of ten-pound plus bass being caught and released back into the lake. There have even been some giants, like Roland Martin’s 12-pound plus bass caught in March 2022.
Headwaters Lake is a joint project between the Florida Wildlife Commission (the FWC) and the St. Johns River Water Management District. Construction of the lake took several years, transforming 10,000 acres of agriculture into a unique habitat for fish. It began as an effort by the St. Johns River Water Management District to filter the reservoir before it entered the St. Johns River. Much to the surprise of everyone involved, a miracle took place.
Just imagine, over ten years ago, in the Fellsmere Water management area, FWC fisheries biologists spent over two-years with heavy equipment operators in construction, transforming thousands of acres of farmland, cow pastures, and overgrown fields into an aquatic habitat. A jungle of wild trees, old channels, pits, and sinkholes were all designed using heavy equipment.
Very few outside materials were used for structure. Cypress trees were planted after and during the project’s design, on multiple islands and mounds.
After flooding, it added to the river water management district habitat; it is now providing beautiful habitat and bird watching opportunities. Water depths will fluctuate from 2 feet deep to as much as 30 feet deep, all suitable fish habitat.
As in many Florida’s excellent bass fishing lakes, cattails, lily pads, reeds, hydrilla, and other vegetation abound. Large amounts of aquatic vegetation and incredible water depth variations providing enhanced habitat for over 1 million largemouth bass and other species stocked.
Thanks to Headwaters Lake boat ramp access for boaters which consists of kayak anglers, local bass anglers, and boaters from out of the area. Kayaks have a specific boat ramp to prevent waking and help separate the user groups. It seems the majority of the Headwaters bass fisheries use bass boats or kayak boats; it suggests this is the right time for the FWC freshwater fishing bass factory project to open.
I remember, a long time ago, when they opened the Stick Marsh and Farm 13. It must have been back in the 90’s, because I was one of the first to haul my boat down that old dirt-road and struggle to launch my boat on a dirt launch site. But it was worth it.
On my very first trip, I broke my electric motor blade and fortunately, I had a spare. But the brush and underwater tangles were plenty and it wasn’t the last blade I broke fishing this body of water. Then later, I think they opened Garcia, but by then the “hot” lake had cooled off and traffic was minimal to fish the lake.
Tyler Sweat, who traveled from South Carolina overnight, with his dad Chris to fish Headwaters Lake with Joe LoBianco caught over 30 bass up to 6 pounds!
“That’s not an unusual trip,” Joe said, “we have had some incredible trips in the last few months.” “If someone is looking for a trip of a lifetime, they need to give us a call.”
If you’re looking to book a trip, expect to pay a little bit more due to the price of gas and the distance to the lake. I’ve heard that no-one knows Headwaters Lake better than Capt. Joe Gruny.
Call Joe LoBianco or Capt. Joe Gruny at Marine & Tackle Warehouse (863-304-8222) in Sebring, 4601 Southside Blvd, to book a trip.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.