Xtreme Bass Tournaments
Last Sunday was the 4th event for the Xtreme Bass Tournaments Istokpoga division. Although storms were in the forecast, Mother Nature held back long enough for the anglers to weigh-in their fish and get their boats out of the water safely.
Once again Lake Istokpoga did not disappoint anyone.
21 teams showed up to fish and several nice bags of bass were weighed in, including another TrophyCatch bass weighing in at 8.33 pounds.
The bass-fishing team of Eric Gaines and Jefferie French took First Place with five bass weighing in a hefty 29.16 pounds. Not far behind was the team of Brad Day and Brian Desormi with five bass weighing 25.87 pounds.
Trailing second place by a little over two pounds and finishing in Third Place was the team of Greg Jones and Kyle Wieczorek with five bass weighing 23.30 pounds. Rounding out Fourth Place was the team of Craig McNabb and James Hunt with five bass weighing 22.41 pounds.
The team of Steve Coleman and Demetri Hunt weighed in the Big Bass of the tournament and the new TrophyCatch entry of 8.33 pounds.
Craig Datema, Tournament Director wanted to thank everyone for coming out and fishing the tournament.
The next Xtreme Bass Tournament on Lake Istokpoga is scheduled for 5/1/2022.
The Need for Speed
Fishermen have long accepted, and for the most part learned how to fish with baitcasting reels going all the way back to the early 1900’s. The speed of the retrieve was generally not the most important consideration.
Braking mechanisms were. Anyone growing up in the 60’s and 70’s can tell you about the challenges with baitcasting backlashes. But that all changed years ago, and with the modern era of bass-fishing, speed ratios became the newest “thing”.
Reels today are available in a wide range of gear ratios. In 2013, Abu Garcia introduced the REVO Rocket which boasted a retrieve ratio of 9:1.
For those of you not familiar with gear or retrieve ratio’s, it simply refers to the number of times the reel’s spool rotates for each turn of the handle.
For example, a 5:1 ratio pulls in roughly 20 inches of line for each crank, while a reel with a 7:1 ratio retrieves about 30 inches, which obviously determines the speed of the lure.
My earliest recollections of a baitcasting reel would have been a Pfleuger Akron, and later, a Pfleuger Supreme. Both were considered “state-of-the-art” reels in the 1950’s and 1960’s, and no-one even considered how “fast” the retrieve was.
It wasn’t long after my introduction to the Pfleuger reels that I discovered the early, bright red Ambassedeur reels, which touted a 5-1 gear ratio. This was a much better built reel, which not only had a better braking system, but introduced the fishing world to gear ratios and speed.
The Ambassedeur line of reels grew for years, introducing newer and even faster reels in a multitude of colors. Then suddenly, the new “low-profile” reels began to show up in the market-place and the old, larger Ambassedeur reels became collector items.
Today, anglers are faced with a multitude of speed ratio choices. Daiwa introduced it’s Zillion TWS series that is now available in the United States with a 10:1 gear ratio. Not to be outdone, Abu Garcia also increased their new addition to the Rocket family with a 10.1:1 model.
Personally, I’ve been using Lew’s reels for the last twenty years and I have to admit, they offer a huge variety of speed ratio’s, with their fastest reel currently at 9.5:1.
So, are there actually benefits to a faster retrieve gear ratio? Steve Quinn, in a recent article in the In-Fisherman Magazine believes there are.
“First, they recognize that bass will often pick up a jig or softbait as it falls to the bottom, and may swim toward the angler. To hook it, you must quickly reel all slack before setting. This is a concern when every bite can mean a tournament-winning fish.”
“Tournament guys know that working down a productive bank with a flippin’ or pitchin’ rod and hitting one target after another can be a winning proposition. Once the lure falls into the cover, they want it back immediately if no bite occurs, to execute another cast. It’s a machine-gun pace that may not be enjoyable for the average bass angler, particularly if their casting skills are not superb. Pros want to cover as much water as possible for maximum efficiency.”
But speed isn’t always what anglers are looking for.
Crankbaits in colder water are a prime example of utilizing reels with a slower retrieve. Plastic worms and jigs, fished in deep-open water, particularly in the colder winter months here in Florida often demand a slower, almost stopping speed.
Where will it end? Who knows? There’s always someone that wants the fastest reel possible, and as long as they exist, companies will attempt to create a faster retrieve.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.