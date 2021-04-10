In the summer of 2019, Jim Reed, a director with The Friends of Istokpoga, invited me to attend a meeting along with a number of other tournament directors, bass fishing guides, members of the Highlands County Tourism Council and other interested parties to discuss ways to increase tourism in Highlands County, specifically at Lake Istokpoga. Funds were available to make some improvements at both Istokpoga Park and Windy Point, and the hope was that these improvements would encourage more fishermen to visit the lake.
Many people from neighboring counties, as well as northern states visit Highlands County specifically to fish Lake Istokpoga, and as indicated in last weeks column, a number of bass fishing clubs from outside the area schedule some of their tournaments on this great bass fishing lake as well.
At the culmination of a number of meetings, many ideas were discussed and some resulted in recommendations that would result in many far-reaching enhancements for one of the best ‘100 Bass Fishing Lakes in the United States’ as researched by B.A.S.S.
A couple of the primary issues that were addressed were the lack of parking at Istokpoga Park and the current areas being used at both Istokpoga park and Windy Point for Bass Tournament weigh-ins. Neither area supported large public spectator crowds which some of the events often drew, not to mention the angler participants as well.
The recommendations had to be approved at different levels and some were agreed upon in 2020, but due to the Covid 19 pandemic, efforts to start the project were delayed.
Chantel Brutus with the Tourist Development/Visit Sebring, Highlands County Board of County Commissioners recently provided Jim and I with the following information:
“Completion of the proposed projects will result in immense benefits for both the avid and leisure boaters. We expect the results to be an increase in overall boating access and usage of Windy Point and Istokpoga Park.
Enhancing Windy Point Park and Istokpoga Park boating facilities will allow the County to maximize the use of the facility that increases the ability to accommodate boating usage and increase the ability to host large fishing tournaments. These proposed improvements will complement the investments that have already been made at Windy Point and Istokpoga Park, which will help to strengthen Highlands County tourism industry by being more competitive with surrounding facilities in other Counties. Improvements such as being proposed will also enhance Highlands County economy, which benefits the local community and associated businesses that support the boating and fishing industry.”
Windy Point- Grant is set to go to BOCC for approval.
Additions to shoreline:
Expand floating dock by 40 feet so that more boats can safely access launch from this location
Add new 20x30 weigh in station
Add new walkway to weigh in station
Add new ADA compliant sidewalk to weigh in station and launching dock addition
Istokpoga Park-Grant approved and moving towards the process to begin improvements.
Boat parking: Add an additional 98 boat parking spaces, which will increase boating accessibility at this location
Improvements to existing shoreline weigh in station:
Increase the weigh in station size to 20’x30’
Add floating mooring dock to waterside
Add walkway to (and landing to) new floating dock
Of all the potential enhancements, I am most excited about the floating dock. This dock would be located out from the existing dock and would serve as a floating weigh-in station for bass tournaments where they could drive up in their boat, hand off their fish in a water-filled bag and the fish would be weighed and released right there. We discussed the floating dock having a roof, electricity and running water with large sinks that could hold water directly from the lake. What a terrific idea and a great enhancement to the lake.
Creating additional parking at Istokpoga Park is crucial, as anyone who has fished or simply driven to the park to watch the weigh-in can attest.
Expanding the floating dock by 40 feet at Windy Point is also a great solution to the problem every tournament boater has, trying to figure out where to park his boat at the beginning and the end of the event.
Everyone should be pleased to see these changes take place and I believe once word gets out, you’d see many more fishermen visiting Highlands County.
Angler’s fishing Lake Istokpoga may have noticed that we have a new person doing the creel checks for the state. His name is Pete and if he hasn’t stopped and chatted with you yet about your catch, he likely will soon. Sara Menendez, Fisheries Biologist for the FWC, often accompanies Pete and she took pictures of a couple of big bass recently caught by Mike Bowers and Albert Peters.
One of my fishing buddies, Jim Sipes also caught his personal best (PB) last week at Lake Istokpoga. The bass hit a Blue/Black Medlock Jig with a blue plastic pork chunk trailer (just like Joe Medlock uses).
And finally, one of the top bass fishing guides on Lake Istokpoga, Corky Neff shared some great photos with me recently. Actually, Corky and his wife Tangie are a team, both providing fishing experiences of a lifetime to anxious anglers in search of largemouth bass.
Corky and Tangie have had a terrific year fishing with dozens of clients from all over the country as well as local residents in Highlands County catching lots of big bass to brag about. I’ll be including many of the pictures over the next couple of weeks. Two pictures I wanted to include with this column are a recent bass-fishing trip Corky made with his clients and another trip, in pursuit of specks that Tangie captained. As you can see, these two know how to catch fish. Check out their Facebook page at Corky & Tangie’s Guided Bass Fishing Tours.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.