Bass Tournaments
In 2021, I celebrated my 50th year anniversary of fishing bass tournaments. That’s a long time, and a lot of tourneys.
During that time, I’ve met some incredible anglers, many of them are still competing, and others, like myself, think about fishing tournaments.
I’ve been fortunate to win a few tournaments over the years, but I’ve lost far more than I’ve ever won. It was never about the trophies or plaques, or even the money, but knowing you found em’, you caught em’ and you weighed em’ in!
I’m a current member of the FLW, the ABA, the Xtreme Bass Series, USA Bassin and BSBT, (most tournament anglers know what the initials stand for) and yet I’ve only fished one tournament this year. When I became a member of each organization I fully planned to fish all their events.
The desire is there, but I just can’t seem to get motivated. I’d like to think, reminiscent of Toby Keith’s hit song, “I’m not as good as I once was, but I’m as good once, as I ever was,” but the truth is, I just don’t have the desire or the stamina required to get up at 4 a.m. and fish for eight or nine hours in whatever nasty heat/cold, wind and rain Mother Nature might throw at us.
Now, I know a lot of guys older than me that are still fishing the different “alphabet” tournament trails, and I applaud their efforts. But as much as I love to fish, and to compete, my desire to show up for many of these events has greatly diminished.
So, I’m proposing that someone start up a new tournament trail for some of us older anglers, like me, that’s consistent with our current values.
We could name the club, “Consistent Reminders of our Angling Past” or CRAP!
Here’s a few suggestions for the rules.
1. You have to be old. Age is relevant. If you’re not at least 70, you’re probably not in as bad a shape physically as most of us.
2. You have to be overweight and in constant arthritic pain. This is a must, since anyone that’s actually in good shape would embarrass the rest of us.
3. Membership card is your Medicare card. This is the most expensive card you’ll ever carry. Most of us have paid for it for the last 50+ years.
4. Start times for the tournament should be around 10 in the morning. By then, most of us are up, we’ve eaten breakfast and we’ve taken care of business.
Of course, there will be those of you who want to remind us that we’d be missing “the early bite”. But, we’d be catching the early afternoon bite!
5. The temperature has to be between 70 and 75 degrees. Let’s face it, we’ve all had to deal with sunburns and skin cancer. The local dermatologists are now being invited to Thanksgiving Dinner.
6. Winds need to be 5 to 10 mph. or less. Of course, we all know that windier conditions are actually better for fishing, but calmer waters are easier to cast a lure.
7. Tournaments would end by 2 p.m. For most of us, this gives us a plenty of time to get home for a short nap and still make dinner at 5:30.
8. Tournament fees would be $20.00 or 1% of your social security, whichever is greater.
9. No trophies or plaques would be awarded. At our age, trophies and plaques aren’t as meaningful as a good ham sandwich.
10. First place would receive a $25.00 gift card to Golden Corral, or one year’s membership in AARP.
11. Big Bass award would be a box of jelly donuts from Walmart, or your choice of a 6-pak of Ensure, or Slim-Fast.
12. Tournaments would be held three times a year; on Veterans Day, October 11th, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, December 7th and New Years Day, January 1st.
Because we’re all veterans and patriots and we’re thankful we made it another year!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.