The Natural
Over the past 50 years, bass fishing has grown to be one of the fastest growing sports in the country.
As is often the case, there are some people who are just gifted with natural abilities in every sport.
My buddy, Joe Kozic who runs The Big Show Bass Tournament on Lake Istokpoga, told me about an exceptional young bass fisherman named Carson Yero.
I wanted to learn more about Carson, so I gave him a call and talked to him and his dad Justin, a Deputy Sheriff in rural Manatee County, for well over an hour.
Carson Yero, a seventeen-year-old junior at Lake Placid High School is a natural when it comes to bass fishing.
Like many anglers, at the early age of five or six, he learned how to fish with a spinning rod and reel. It wasn’t until he was eight or nine when he graduated to a baitcasting outfit and began practicing flipping and pitching in the back yard. It didn’t take him long to master the new gear and the technique.
He won his first tournament on Lake Kissimmee with his dad when he was nine years old, weighing in five bass weighing in at seventeen or eighteen pounds.
By the time he was in 7th grade, he met Ryder Kreuger at the Myakka Family Worship Center, where he was asked to fish the Florida Bass Nation.
He and Ryder began fishing together as a team and proved to be a winning combination.
On Saturdays, he and Ryder would fish tournaments with his father, Justin as the boat captain and on Sunday, Ryders father would captain the team.
In Florida, the Bass Nation offers two tournament trails, the Northern Trail and the Southern Trail. The Southern Trail tournaments start in September and rotate every other month with the Northern Trail tournament starting in October. Both divisions offer four tournaments held on different lakes over a period of four months.
Carson has been fishing both Bass Nation tournament circuits with Ryder for the past four years.
Their first year fishing together they won an unprecedented six of the eight tournaments, coming in second or third in the other two. They also finished third in the nation with their biggest bass that year.
These tournaments are not your run-of-the-mill bass tournaments. Most have between 140 and 160 teams participating. Let me repeat that! 140 to 160 teams. That is 280 to 320 young anglers, all competing against each other.
I’ve fished some pretty big tournaments in my life, maybe one or two that had 100+ boats, but I never came close to winning. And they won six!
Winning just one of these Bass Nation tournaments would be a real achievement. But winning six out of eight when you’re only fourteen years old is monumental!
Carson and his teammate Ryder won the MLF High School National Qualifier on the Harris Chain weighing in over twenty-one pounds of bass. This win automatically enters them into the MLF National Finals in June 2023 out of Lacrosse, Wisconsin. The very next weekend on the Harris Chain, again the two qualified for the BassMaster National High School finals on Lake Hartwell in July 2023. These accomplishments may have also earned the two an invite to Jacob Wheeler High School Cup in Tennessee on Lake Chickamauga sometime this summer.
Carson and Ryder also compete in the Highlands County Anglers, a local bass fishing club for young anglers between the ages of 7 and 18. Thanks to Morgan and Buck, this club has been steadily growing, offering great opportunities for young anglers to learn the skills necessary to compete in bass fishing tournaments.
Carson is a very methodical bass angler. He likes to pick an area apart, leaving nothing to chance.
He fishes out of a 21 foot Ranger Comanche Z521 with a 250 outboard. His favorite flipping and pitching rod and reel combo is a 7’ 11” Reaper Rod with an Abu Garcia Revo baitcasting reel. For offshore, he prefers a 7’ 4” heavy Reaper Rod.
His biggest bass? A whopping 13.3 pounds, just a pound less than the Tennessee state record, caught on an old, 1953 Shakespeare fiberglass rod that once belonged to his grandfather.
Sponsors are Swamp Billy Outdoor Adventures, Wyze Guyz Tackle, Reaper Rods, JCProcrete, Sleuth Leak Detention, Best Metal Recycling and Epic Baits.
Carson’s achievements are remarkable for a young angler only seventeen years old. And the future could not be brighter.
The last 50 years has brought many changes to the bass fishing world.
The first ever B.A.S.S. Federation tournament was held in June 1967 on Beaver Lake, Arkansas. A total of 106 anglers from thirteen different states competed. In that All-American Bass Tournament, Ray Scott charged a $100 entry fee with a chance to win $2,000 and a trip to Acapulco, Mexico.
Last year, Oklahoma’s Jason Christie topped a star-studded field of fifty-four anglers to win the 2022 Bassmaster Classic held March 4-6 on Lake Hartwell in Greenville, South Carolina. He won $300,000, plus the opportunity to parlay the championship victory into much more in endorsement dollars.
Competing in bass tournaments is expensive. Entry fees, gas and equipment only make up a small part of the cost to compete. On a regional or national level, costs increase ten-fold.
Carson’s future is bright, but he needs our support. If you want to see Carson have the opportunities to fish bass tournaments and compete on an even higher level, go to his GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/bd0a70ed and donate a couple bucks.
You could be part of his success in the future.
He is a Natural.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with four books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water, Jan-Jun and Jul-Dec 2022 and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.