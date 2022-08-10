Suggest to someone that they take “The Trip of a Lifetime” and they will probably begin imagining the beaches of Aruba, Bermuda or Costa Rico. Others might immediately conjure up images of the world’s greatest churches like Notre Dame in Paris or the Valencia Cathedral in Spain.
But, suggest a Trip of a Lifetime to a bass fisherman or woman, and their thoughts immediately take them to the Florida Everglades.
America’s Everglades is the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States.
Everglades National Park is a 1.5-million-acre wetlands preserve on the southern tip of the U.S. state of Florida. Often compared to a grassy, slow-moving river, the Everglades is made up of coastal mangroves, sawgrass marshes and pine flatwoods that are home to hundreds of animal species. Among the Everglades’ abundant wildlife are the endangered leatherback turtle, Florida panther and West Indian manatee.
Everglades National Park protects an unparalleled landscape that provides important habitat for numerous rare and endangered species like the manatee, American crocodile, and the elusive Florida panther.
What makes this destination so popular with anglers? Maybe it’s the huge variety of fish that inhabit the waters.
One third of Everglades National Park is covered by saltwater, the rest is a freshwater wetland. Both offer ample opportunity for recreational fishing.
For bass anglers, it’s the huge population of largemouth bass and peacock bass that make the trip a dream come true.
The pristine waters, combined with acres of ‘bassy-looking” structure are sights seldom seen by most anglers.
From Sebring, it’s about a 2 ½ hour drive, according to Capt. Corky Neff, a well-known bass fishing guide, who along with his wife Tangie, operates a bass-fishing guide service.
Corky’s home waters are Lake Istokpoga, although he frequently takes clients to Lake June and Lake Placid, as well as out-of-the-area fishing hotspots like Headwaters and the Everglades.
On one of his most recent trips to the Everglades, his clients were ecstatic over the pure beauty of the water and the phenomenal fishing opportunities.
One minute you’re fighting a largemouth bass, and the next minute, you’re hooked into a trophy peacock bass, Corky said. The action is fast and furious.
The fishing here is like nothing I’ve ever seen, but weather plays a big part in just how active the peacock bass are, he explained. Hot weather really seems to turn them on!
We offer 4-, 6- and 8-hour trips, but with the travel time from Sebring, most of our clients are happy with a just a 4-hour trip, Corky said. And some of our clients are already south of us in Palm Beach, Ft. Lauderdale and Miami. In those cases, we provide directions and just meet them there.
Local clients just ride along with Corky, who entertains them with stories of previous trips south. Rates for a trip to the Everglades include a fuel surcharge.
So, if you’re thinking a booking a trip that you’ll never forget, you might want to give Corky a call at 606-584-0144, before this hot weather comes to an end.
Just be prepared for a Trip of a Lifetime!