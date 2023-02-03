Harney Pond
I haven’t been down to Lake Okeechobee in awhile so when my brother suggested a fishing trip, Harney Pond sounded like a good choice.
Colder water in many of the area lakes has made for some slow fishing in the last 30 days, so I figured going further south might make a difference.
I don’t fish much anymore on the weekends. Too many bass tournaments to contend with. And I don’t bother getting up early. I can usually find some fish without sacrificing sleep.
Tuesday seemed like a perfect choice, at least according to the Weather Channel. High temperature for the day was forecasted to be in the mid-eighties with light, 5-10 mile and hour wind.
The drive from my house in Sebring is about an hour and 10 minutes. Probably about 60 miles, south on 27 to 70, east on 70 to 721, and south on 721 to Harney Pond.
My brother was driving over from Sanibel Island, and I told him I’d meet him at the old gas station in front of Harney Pond Road.
I was amazed after I parked the truck waiting for my brother at how many boats came by to put in at the canal. In twenty minutes, I must have counted a dozen trucks go by with bass boats in tow. Many were from out-of-state.
If you’ve ever been to Harney Pond, you know it’s really just a very long canal, (it looks like a river), with a number of boat ramps and lots and lots of parking. I would guess that there were well over a 100 vehicles parked along the canal.
Not too surprising were the number of boats actually fishing in the canal. Wintertime is a great time to fish for crappie and there were plenty of anglers doing just that. We watched as woman in a boat 25 yards away reeled in a huge crappie.
But we were looking for bass and as we made our way down the canal to Fisheating Bay, I couldn’t help but think back to the hundreds of trips I’d made to this same area over the last 30 years.
Biologists will generally agree that bass typically spawn first on the north or west shorelines, followed by the south and east shore. As a result, Fisheating Bay, located on the west side of the massive lake is often filled with spawning beds and bass.
On my second cast a big fish exploded on the topwater fluke, missing it completely but providing the confidence that it was going to be a great day on the water.
That couldn’t have been further from the truth!
We fished until 1:30 in the afternoon and never got another hit. Not a single strike!
Spinnerbaits, worms, jigs, topwaters and crankbaits, it didn’t matter. We could not buy another strike.
The water was very dirty, and we moved around quite a bit looking for clean water. The water cleared somewhat as we worked our way out of the bay and fished a long stretch of reeds on the outer edge of the lake. But there were still no takers.
I considered a number of areas where I had done well in the past, but by noon it was only getting hotter, and my Lowrance was not tracking properly.
As many times as I’ve fished Lake Okeechobee, it’s still easy to lose your bearings. Over the years, like many other fishermen, I’ve come to depend on my depth finder/GPS tracking to get me back to the boat ramp. It’s kind of like leaving breadcrumbs along the trail so you can find your way home.
But something was wrong with the Lowrance and I wasn’t anxious to test my memory, so we didn’t venture out too far from the bay.
I’m not sure if my temperature gauge was working properly either. It was showing the water temperature between 66 and 69 degrees. That seemed pretty cold for Okeechobee, especially back in Fisheating Bay, so I went on the computer when I got home to see if I could find the temperature.
According to the internet, the temperature of the lake was 65.3 degrees. Surprising to me, I thought it would be warmer.
The internet provided seasonal averages for the lake that I thought were interesting. According to the internet, using a 10-year average, winter water temperatures for the lake on average are 67.6 in the winter, 75.9 in the spring, 84.9 in the summer and 79.9 in the fall.
All things considered; it was still a beautiful day to be on the water. Just have to remember it’s called fishin’, not catchin’.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.