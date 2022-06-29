Bluegill Baits for Bluegill
I had a guide trip the other day with an angler named Andy Griffiths, from Miami. Of course, I had to ask him about Opie and Aunt Bee, but I’m sure he’s heard all those jokes before.
Andy wanted to fish for bluegills for a couple of hours before we fished for bass. Not the first time someone wanted to split the trip between two different species of fish. Usually it’s crappie and bass, but I didn’t have any problem fishing for bluegills. Normally I make a couple trips to Lake Okeechobee between May 15th and June 15th for monster bluegills, but I figured I could probably find some in Lake Istokpoga.
I was out on the lake Monday bass fishing and I ran into a couple of bluegill anglers, a husband and wife that I had seen many times fishing the spatterdock in front of Istokpoga Park.
They always seemed to catch a mess of gills and Monday was no different. When I came in around 11:30, they were right behind me. I asked how they did and the husband said they caught 46. Of course, I had to ask, what did you catch them on?
The answer didn’t surprise me. Grass Shrimp.
One of the deadliest bluegill baits provided by Mother Nature, and known to man. Sure, worms, crickets, mealworms, waxworms and maggots make great bait, and sometimes, they may even be as effective as live grass shrimp. But if you’re really serious about catching bluegills, grass shrimp is the best choice.
On Thursday, Andy and I went out and we purposely launched the boat at Istokpoga Park, so we could just go out in front of the long winding dock and fish in the spatterdock for bluegills. Of course, we didn’t have any grass shrimp, and my second choice for baits, crickets, were also unavailable that morning at Marine & Tackle Warehouse in Sebring. So, we settled for red worms.
Now red worms can be very effective at times. And red worms will catch anything that swims, including bass, catfish and pike.
But it didn’t seem to work as we tried a couple of different spots in the vegetation. I had a couple of bites and finally hooked into about a five-pound tilapia, who fought like a wounded sailfish, finally snapping my line.
The husband-and-wife team was out there fishing in the middle of one of the largest sections of spatterdock, but I only saw them catch three bluegills. They may have caught more, but I couldn’t help but notice the large swirls not far from our boat.
Having fished this area, as well as many others, I had seen bass working like this before – chasing baitfish in the pads. But they were blowing up in the pads all around us. I figured it had to be bass, and finally, after not catching any gills, I dug out one of my flippin sticks and flipped out a Bruiser 6” Stick Bait.
Handing the rod off to Andy, it didn’t take long before the bass inhaled the worm!
Andy landed the fish, a beautiful 19-20” bass that turned out to be the only fish to see the inside of my Ranger. We had a few more hits in the spatterdock, but by noon, the heat was just too much.
I invited Andy and my neighbor Bob Fromhartz over that evening to fish for bluegill off my dock. Normally we can catch 20-25 gills on doughballs in a half an hour but even they weren’t biting. I think we caught around a half dozen before the game was called for darkness.
An interesting aside. Turns out my neighbor Bob is related to Andy. I guess their grandfathers, on the Griffiths side were brothers. It’s a small world.
Grass Shrimp
Although often overlooked by fishermen, grass shrimp make excellent baits in freshwater impoundments, brackish rivers, or in saltwater.
Due to their small size, grass shrimp are primarily used to catch panfish, but they can be a challenge for some anglers to first hold one, and then insert the hook. Due to their small size, very small hooks are recommended. I would suggest long shanked cricket hooks.
Grass shrimp can be caught with baited minnow traps, by seining, or by dip netting around rocks, clumps of seaweed, or other structures. Live grass shrimp are generally not sold at bait and tackle shops although frozen or freeze-dried shrimp are sometimes available.
I’ve only used them a few times for bluegill, but I used to catch them and feed them to my tropical fish. But even that can be a challenge. Grass shrimp can jump. I mean they can jump right out of the water, or the bucket, so make sure you have a lid.
You can literally walk along any shoreline that has grass, or other vegetation and just rake a shrimp net across the grass. You’ll catch dozens of them. And along with the grass shrimp, you’re liable to catch baby catfish, bluegills or other fish hiding in the grass.
I quit feeding them to my tropical fish when I realized that half of them were jumping out of the tank and ending up stuck to the aquarium top or on the floor.
I guess if I were their size and you dropped me in a tank with hungry, aggressive fish, I’d probably try to jump out too!
