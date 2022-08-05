Fishin’ Deep
Most bass fishermen, including myself, fish shallow. We like to have an object to cast to. In fact, it’s always kind of amazed me that when you fish from shore, you cast out as far as you can, and when you’re in a boat, you try to get as close as you can to the shoreline.
But this time of the year, mid-summer, July and August, the bass move off-shore into deeper water. There are a lot of reasons they move into the deep water, but the primary reason is that’s where the baitfish are.
Many anglers believe they move into the deep water because it’s cooler than the shallows. There may be a small amount of truth in that, but remember, bass are cold-blooded, so their body temperature is the same as the water around them. They are just as comfortable in 90-degree water as they are in 70-degree water. The difference is what that water temperature does to their metabolism.
The warmer the water, the faster their metabolism works to digest food, so they must eat more often. But as the water warms, it holds less oxygen, so baitfish move to deeper, offshore areas where the water is cooler and better oxygenated. Bass simply follow the food.
So, the question becomes, how do I catch them in deep water?
The three best tactics are deep-diving crankbaits, drop-shot rigs and Carolina rigs.
Deep-diving Crankbaits. Depending on the depth of the water you choose, the real key to fishing deep water cranks is to be “ticking” the bottom with the lure. This is often harder to do than you might think. Even though many big-lipped crankbaits claim to run down to 15-20’ depths, most do not. The key to getting your crankbaits to run that deep is using lighter lines.
My preference for deep-water cranking is Strike King’s 10XD. They claim this lure will get down to 20’, and it will with 8–10-pound test monofilament line. I recommend a long casting rod, 7 ½’ to 8’ since a longer rod will allow for a longer cast. Once you’ve cast it out there, you need to crank quickly to get it down deep.
Drop Shot Rigs. This is one of the most common approaches to deep-water fishing. The drop shot rig is nothing more than a weight tied to the very bottom of your line, with a hook up about a foot from the bottom with a plastic worm.
This rig is perfect for vertical jigging over a brush pile. Actual drop shot weights are designed to pull free if snagged up on an underwater structure.
A wide variety of choices are available when it comes to choosing a drop shot worm or creature bait.
Carolina Rig. My favorite approach to deep water, offshore fishing is the Carolina Rig. It’s been around forever and has produced extremely well over the years.
The proper way to rig the bait is to use a sliding weight with a plastic ball above a swivel. Below the swivel, depending on the bottom content of the lake you’re fishing, you might want 3-6’ of line tied to the swivel, allowing your bait to ride up high above the bottom grass, as the weight plows into the mud, sand or vegetation.
This is an easy way to fish, and many anglers actually use this method combined with drifting the boat over structure to find bass. Often the strike can very subtle, so I recommend a very sensitive graphite rod for this type of fishing.
At other times, you might think you’re snagged when in fact a big bass has inhaled your offering and it’s time to set the hook.
Offshore fishing can be a lot of fun and very productive all year long.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie and daughter Amy.