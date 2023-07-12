The Puffer fish is, by far, one of the oddest-looking freshwater fish available to hobbyists. This fish can be found all over the world in both fresh and brackish and even salt water. Their natural habitat is warm water, typically in South Asia, South America, and Africa.
Surprisingly, there are over 150 distinct species of Puffers, so it’s important that you learn all that you can before purchasing one. They can and often are overly aggressive and may not get along with other freshwater species. Often the best solution is a separate tank.
The Puffer fish can grow to an exceptionally large size, often exceeding 15 inches and comes in a variety of unusual colors.
As an omnivore, Puffers will eat just about anything, but they prefer invertebrates like snails, shellfish, and crustaceans. They will also eat small fish and literally chew on anything in the tank when they are hungry, so be mindful of plastic plants. They are also happy to eat flake food, as well as frozen meat, fish, and brine shrimp.
As they grow, their teeth will keep growing as well so it is important that you use a hard substrate and feed them plenty of crustaceans, shellfish, and snails to help grind down these front molars.
Many experts agree that feeding your Puffer depends on the species you purchase, but most would agree that depending on size, you may not feed it as often as you do your other fish. A small Puffer, under two inches, will need to be fed daily, while a larger fish of three or four inches only needs to be fed every other day. Once they reach six inches or more, feeding them three times a week is sufficient.
Due to their aggressive behavior, puffer fish make it extremely difficult for them to be kept with other fish or even invertebrates, as they can be aggressive towards them or even eat them.
That’s why puffer fish shouldn’t be left with other fish or invertebrates, not even other puffer fish. You should have one freshwater puffer fish per tank, with nobody else in it. That is hard to accept for some hobbyists, but sharing a tank is not a good idea.
But you cannot deny the fact that as odd looking as they are, they are cute, and most will develop a relationship with you as time goes on. They love attention and will often put on a show to get more food. Some will even squirt water at you.
So, what if you want to breed your puffer? Let me just repeat, once again, they can be very aggressive, even to another puffer, so the issue of breeding is almost non-existent for most hobbyists. Even experts in fishkeeping agree, they are one of the hardest species of fish to breed in captivity.
But with all that being said, owning and raising a puffer fish can and often is an extremely rewarding experience. As mentioned, there are many species to pick from, and they are uniquely beautiful fish.
And of course, the reason they are named ‘puffers,’ is when they are surprised or confronted with a larger fish that is trying to eat them, they puff up to double or triple their size, often scaring away any would be attackers.
I hope you will look forward to next week’s column. I will be interviewing Stephen Kwartler, a fellow aquarist who lives in Sebring, Florida with over 150 aquariums in which he raises fancy guppies.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about thirty aquariums, ranging in size from five gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.