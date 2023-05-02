Silver Arowana
One of the most beautiful freshwater fish is the Silver Arowana. However, this is not a fish for everyone. This incredible looking fish requires more than a beginner’s experience.
The Silver Arowana (Osteoglossum bicirrhosum) is one of the most sought-after fish in the aquarist community. For many, it is considered to be the pinnacle fish of the hobby. These freshwater fish are absolutely stunning, but they are not for the faint of heart!
I’ve raised them in the past and they are an incredible fish to watch. Unfortunately, they love to jump, and they are incredibly strong. I lost a 20-inch Silver Arowana a few years ago when it knocked the top off the aquarium and got out.
Often referred to as the Dragon Fish, these fish are fierce looking and every bit as fierce when it comes to stalking their prey.
They have long and slender bodies that glide effortlessly through the water. From the side, the fish looks very flat. However, when you look at them head-on, you’ll notice that they do have considerable girth.
Silver Arowanas have thin pelvic and pectoral fins. On their heads, these fish also have two distinct barbels. Located at the tip of the mouth, these barbels are what give the species its Dragon Fish nickname.
Another standout feature of Silver Arowanas is its mouth. It is almost vertical and operates much like a drawbridge. The unique shape allows the fish to sneak up on prey quickly and efficiently.
Males and females look remarkably similar. There are only a couple of subtle differences used to tell them apart. Females are usually a bit plumper than males. Males tend to have a longer anal fin.
Under the right conditions, they can easily reach lengths of three feet or more when they’re fully grown. In the wild, they’ll often exceed four feet.
Unlike many other fish in the hobby, Silver Arowana’s are extremely sensitive to water conditions, therefore water changes, at least twice a week are recommended.
Even small Silver Arowana’s need plenty of room. I have one that is only a few inches long that I’m keeping in a 30-gallon tank, but I’ll soon be moving him to a 55-gallon tank. As they get bigger, a 250-gallon tank is recommended. They have a very rapid growth rate.
• Water temperature: 75°F to 82°F
• pH levels: 5.0 to 7.5 (aim for the middle)
• Water hardness: 1 to 8 dKH
The aquarium substrate should be covered in fine gravel. You can then bury and anchor plants into it. Stick with plants that have strong roots. Fine roots are much easier for your fish to dig up.
In addition to plants, you can utilize some driftwood or rocks. These accessories will serve as hiding spots for the fish whenever they are feeling a bit skittish.
These fish can reportedly jump up to three meters high in the wild!
They often try their luck in captivity, too. Oftentimes, the fish will stick to the surface of the water and look for opportunities to catch prey. So, you will need a weighted lid that you can secure onto the tank.
If your Silver Arowana does manage to get out, try to get it back in the water as soon as possible. They can survive out of water for a little while, using their swim bladder. So do not assume they are dead.
In the wild, Silver Arowanas eat small fish, large insects, frogs, crustaceans and even their own kind. They have even been known to eat rabbits and snakes.
In captivity, you can provide your fish with a healthy diet of frozen and live foods. They do well with feeder fish like minnows. Crab, crickets, and shrimp are good options, too.
As far as tank mates, you might try catfish, Parrotfish, Jaguars, Pacu, Silver Dollars, Green Terror Cichlids and large Pleco’s. Just make sure they are too big for the Silver Arowana to eat.
Breeding Silver Arowanas in captivity is quite rare. Most of the fish you see in stores are from commercial fisheries.
This is because this species is quite finicky about breeding. They only do this during the flood season, which is around July. To make things even more difficult, it is hard to get a bonded pair because the fish typically don’t have a good relationship with one another.
If you do have a bonded pair that chooses to breed, the process is interesting to watch. The female will lay her eggs after the two fish build a nest. Once all the eggs are laid, the male will scoop them up in his mouth.
Don’t worry! He’s not eating them. Silver Arowanas are mouthbrooders. The male will keep the eggs in his mouth for up to 50 days until they hatch. Then, the fry will stay for an additional 5 weeks.
At this point, the fish fry are pretty large. They can eat small feeder fish or brine shrimp without any issues.
So, if you are up to the challenge and you have a big aquarium, the Silver Arowana might be the fish for you.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about thirty aquariums, ranging in size from five gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.