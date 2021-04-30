I had the opportunity a couple weeks ago to talk to Mike Meisenheimer, better known in fishing circles as Mikey Balzz.
I met him years ago, in 2012, when he and his partner Blaze Napier won a Lake Placid Team Trail bass tournament on Lake June with five fish weighing 27.10 pounds. Their biggest, a 9.68-pound bass easily took the big bass pot as well.
For a period of time, he dominated many of the local tournaments, often winning events against tournament anglers who had been competing since before he was born. And then he was gone.
Mike enrolled in the local community college, eventually transferred to Gainesville and the University of Florida where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. A few years later, Mike earned his Master’s Degree from Florida State University.
Mike currently lives in Alabama but he’s no stranger to our lakes in Highlands County, spending time with his parents who live in Lake Placid, he continues to fish many of our lakes, particularly Lake June and Lake Placid.
In fact, for those of you who may not know, Mike has his own video YouTube channel, mikeybalzz fishing.
For Mike, it all started while he was in Gainesville, going to school. He started filming some of his fishing trips, sometimes filming all day with little to show for his efforts. But he soon realized that the real value to the videos was his ability to edit, to cut and splice, in order to capture the best of the day’s events.
Early on, after setting up his cameras and fishing in the shallow water grass at Lake Kissimmee he caught and landed a 10-pound bass, capturing the entire episode on film. The video was extremely well received and is still available on his YouTube channel.
Having watched most, if not all of his YouTube videos, I became intrigued with learning how to fish deep water. In his videos, Mike lists the equipment he uses in the video, specifically the lures and he attaches a direct link to Tackle Warehouse. I can personally attest to the fact that I’ve spent hundreds of dollars buying and fishing with the lures he’s recommended.
Like the majority of bass fishermen out there, I spend most of my time fishing water that is less than 6 feet deep. Part of the reason for fishing shallow water is the ability to select a target and attempt to cast to it. Fishing deep water, there are no visible targets (at least there are none above the water line), with the exception of marker buoys.
So, my conversation with Mike centered on fishing deep water. We talked about Lake Placid and Lake June, two lakes he felt were probably the best deep-water choices in Highlands County.
“I’ve fished all the deep-water lakes in Highlands County, and there are plenty of them, but in my opinion, none of them have the potential of Lake Placid and Lake June,” Mike stated.
I asked him the most basic of questions, “how do you know where to fish in these deep-water lakes”.
“Obviously, using a depthfinder with sonar and side-imaging makes the task much easier,” Mike said, “but even through trial and error, bottom bumping lures can tell you a lot about the bottom conditions.” He then went on to explain what to look for.
“Bass will spend a great deal of time in deep water, holding near, under, or in some cases, suspended above some type of structure. It might be a bush or a tree that someone sank into the lake, or a sunken boat or in some cases, maybe a pile of rocks. But there will always be something to give them reason to hold in that particular spot.”
He went on to say, it might also be a rise or a fall in the depth, a ridge, or a hump or a drop-off. It might be grass, or other vegetation coming up off the bottom, or a bare spot, like a shell bed. Anything different from just the flat bottom may hold fish. Bass may also hold on bait balls, positioning themselves for an easy meal.
I have the same Lowrance chartplotter unit that Mike has, an HDS 12 Live, but it wasn’t until I watched a couple of Mikes video’s that I had a better understanding of what I was looking at. Like anything else, Mike reminded me that it takes time and patience to learn how to use these devices.
Back when I was a kid, I can remember a few of the older fishermen using Daredevil spoons and other flashy spoon shaped lures to fish for bass. As I got older, I learned how to fish with Johnson Spoons, but other than occasionally trolling with spoonplugs, I hadn’t fished with spoons in 30 years.
It wasn’t until I watched a couple of Mikes videos on summer-time fishing with Magnum Spoons from Nichols Lures that I started fishing deep water and catching bass on these remarkable lures. Not only did I learn how to fish the spoons correctly, but that same video helped me to better understand and interpret what I was seeing on my Lowrance Sonar and Side-Imaging.
I had a number of really deep-diving crankbaits like the Strike King 10XD, but I could never get them to the advertised depth until I watched another of Mike’s video’s where he used 10 — 12 lb. test line to get the lure down to the depth where the big fish were. (Mike has used 8 lb. test line when fishing a Ned Rig).
Whether I’m tournament fishing or just out for a day on the water to enjoy the sport, I keep track of the weight of my five biggest bass. I may not actually weight the fish when I’m just out fishing, but mentally, I kind of keep track of my five biggest.
My best day ever was on Walk-in-Water in the late 1990’s. Back then the lack had huge amounts of hydrilla and I caught two huge bass on a bone-colored Zara Spook. That day I caught more than 30 bass, all on top-water. But adding my next biggest three bass, along with a 10 and an 8, I guessed my total weight to be around 33 to 34 pounds. Those fish came out of 4-6 feet of water. Absolutely the best day of fishing I’d ever had!
One of Mikes videos captures him and a friend fishing deep water and putting together an unheard of five fish limit topping 49 pounds and 3 ounces. An incredible average of almost 10 pounds each! And they all came out of deep water.
As we continued our conversation about fishing deep water, I asked Mike what he thought about the possibility of catching a state or even a world record largemouth bass in this area. I mentioned to him what Doug Hannon, the Bass Professor had said years ago about the right place to catch a record bass.
Hannon believed a record sized bass could come from a 150-mile radius of Tampa, Florida. He reasoned that north of that area the temperature got too cold and the fish had a shorter growing season. South, of course would take in Lake Okeechobee, where he felt the growing season was a full 12 months, but the water gets too warm and increases the fish metabolism resulting in a shorter life-span.
150-mile radius, which would include most of Highlands County, Hannon reasoned, was just right. Offering a full 11-12 month feeding season with water that was neither too hot or too cold.
Mike disagreed. His feeling was that a big fish could come from Highlands County, but that it would more likely come from central to north Florida.
I mentioned to him that the current Florida State record is only 17.3 and he was surprised. Like many fishermen in Florida, he thought the state record was 20 pounds or more.
I read recently a book entitled ‘Florida’s Monster Bass,’ written by Dustin Catrett. In chapter 5 of the book, he refers to Mike as the “YouTube Sensation” as he writes about Mike’s ability to crack the deep-water code. The book is a quick read, but the information he details about Mike’s ability to utilize offshore electronics is critical information if you’re interested in becoming a better off-shore fisherman.
Buck Perry said “there are no experts when it comes to fishing, it’s all about knowledge.”
I think he’s right! And even at my age I continue to learn from guys like Mike Meisenheimer. Check out his YouTube video’s and visit his website. You’ll quickly become a follower.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.