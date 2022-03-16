Many of you who read my column know that I am a follower of Buck Perry, the Father of Structure Fishing. I have cited examples from his book, Spoonplugging many times in different articles to explain my own support and belief in his methods and teachings.
Many of today’s anglers have never heard of Buck Perry, or they confuse him with George Perry, no relation, who held the world record for the largest bass weighing 22.4 ounces, caught back in the 1930’s in Georgia, until Manabu Kurita, a Japanese angler caught and certified a bass weighing 22.5 ounces. They now, both share the world record.
As described in the introduction to Buck Perry’s book, Spoonplugging by George Pazik – Editor and Publisher of Fishing Facts Magazine, “Buck Perry, the soft-spoken genius from Hickory, North Carolina, is the man whose discoveries and principles of successful fishing started our modern era of angling.”
A simple man, a physics professor at North Carolina State, who decided to forsake the academic world and devote his mind and life to learning the truths of fishing success. Although honored by a few men with vision, he was mostly ignored, scorned, laughed at and even ridiculed through the years for his discoveries about the basic nature of game fish and how they can be caught by hook and line.
To quote Buck, “A fish is a simple creature, endowed by the Creator with a very small brain, which is always at the mercy of the environment in which he finds himself. He must spend his life in water. His body must be the same temperature as that of the water in which he swims. He has the same instincts, the same needs, the same reaction to conditions of weather and water, no matter where he is found.”
I had the honor of meeting Buck and his young protégé’s Don Dickson and Mike Ferencek back in the mid-seventies. At the time I owned a fishing tackle store called The Tackle Shedd. Don and Mike showed up one day and introduced my brother Bill and I to Spoonplugging – where knowledge is the key to fishing success.
Like most everyone else, I heard the word spoonplugging and I naturally assumed that meant fishing with spoons. Well, I had fished with Johnson Spoons, and even had some luck with the old red and white Dardevle Spoons, but I soon learned that what they were actually talking about was knowledge. Fishing knowledge. Not spoons. Spoonplugs were merely tools.
We hosted standing-room only, Spoonplugging Seminars, showcasing results of Buck Perry’s fishing success all over the country. Don and Mike did a great job of presenting Buck’s ideas, but it was Buck Perry himself who everyone paid to see. And he was a show-stopper!
He always started each seminar with the same opening line, “In March, 1928, I turned to my Daddy and said Dad, you know, the deep water is the home of the fish.” He didn’t make a comment, but he sorta rolled his eyeballs around at me, as he made a cast within inches of a root.”
From that point on, he would launch into his many beliefs that often de-bunked the common misconceptions of fishermen then as well as today.
Color was one of his favorite subjects. At these seminars we would set up tables of spoonplugs – the lure he invented – as well as spoonplugging rods, reels and no-bow, metered, fishing line. The seven different sized lures would be displayed proudly in single packages and the smaller sizes in a 5-pack. All the lures were brightly painted in a multitude of colors.
Invariably, when the seminar reached the Q&A period, someone in the audience would ask Buck, “if you don’t think color makes a difference to the fish, why are all your spoonplugs painted in such a variety of colors?”
Buck would just smile and say, “I paint them for the fishermen, not the fish,” he would say, “a fish could care less what color your bait is. A fish has a pea-sized brain and no ability whatsoever to be influenced by the color of something he is going to eat.”
He would continue, “let’s just suppose you are fishing with a grape Jellyworm. A bass comes upon your bait, swims up to it, looks it over, and swims away, thinking that he was looking for a raspberry Jellyworm.”
“Of course, that’s ridiculous.” “The bass, if he thinks at all – since most feeding is a response to stimuli – is it alive and will it fit in my mouth?”
Another question, always asked is “What about smell?” Are there certain smells or odors that will encourage a bass to strike, or not to strike?”
I know back then and even today; I hear fishermen say things like “fish can smell the nicotine on your fingers from smoking” or “fish can smell the suntan lotion you’re wearing.”
Buck would answer this question by telling a short story. “A few years back, some famous sportswriters in Chicago invited me to fish one of their lakes, that they claimed had been fished out.” They also disputed his belief that smell or odors had nothing to do with whether a fish would strike a lure or not.
“I asked for a bucket of gasoline and I dumped my spoonplugs, jigs and worms in to the bucket, let them soak for a few minutes and then tied them on my line.”
“With the sportswriters in the boat, as witnesses, I proceeded to catch every species of fish in the so-called fished out lake! The story made the front page of every newspaper in Chicago. Not only did I proved there were plenty of fish to be caught in the lake, but I also proved that smell had nothing to do with whether a fish would strike a lure. I would repeat again, A fish has a pea-sized brain and no ability to be influenced by color, or the smell of something he is going to eat.”
And here’s an interesting twist to the story. In the March issue of BASSMASTER Magazine, Michael Jones, Senior Writer, has an interesting article entitled “Whatever Happened to Fish Formula.”
In his article he states, “there were a few years in the 80’s when every serious bass angler sprayed this scent on plastic baits, so where did it go?”
The article goes on to discuss various “fish formulas” and how the fishing public was convinced that certain “smells” would indeed encourage more strikes. In fact, by the mid-1980’s it would have been difficult to find a bass boat, in the water, not encircled in a ring of some type of fish oil.
Fish scents were the hottest “new thing”, as companies rolled out Smelly Jelly, Pro-Cure and Dr. Juice. Berkley was one of the first major manufacturers to jump on the band-wagon introducing their Powerbaits with the headline “Catch 45% more Fish”.
Fueling the Fish Formula phenomenon was a corresponding rise in salt-impregnated plastics. From hand-pours to injected plastics, everyone pumped their baits full of salt, generally embracing the mindset that more meant better.
Mark Sexton, Berkley manager of research and measures at Pure Fishing, stated “We don’t ever assume we have something good; we study it until we know. All we do is interpret fish behavior. We don’t analyze the chemical mixture; we foster thousands of fish per year and they tell us what is good and bad. As far as Fish Formula, we quickly realized it was ineffective. Bass just can’t sense it; they have no capabilities of sensing oil. And of all the false trends over the last 60 years, salt would probably be the biggest. I can promise you that, like many other things, fish do not like sodium chloride.”
And once again, sixty years later, Buck was right!
