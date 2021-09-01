Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
for the period 9/1/2021 to 9/29/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions for the next four weeks. This information is taken from exemption permit requests to FWC.
Lake Istokpoga
Sunday, September 5, 2021 –
Weigh-in at Trails End Fish Camp at 1:15 PM; Red Neck Yacht Club with 10 participants.
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Saturday, September 18, 2021 — Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:15 PM; Indian River Bass Anglers with 60 participants.
Saturday, September 25, 2021 — Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Cracker Boys Bass Club with 140 participants.
Lake Josephine
Saturday, September 11, 2021 — Weigh-in at Oak Beach Rd. Public Boat Ramp at 2:00 PM; Highlands Bass Anglers Tournament Trail with 30 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public
Jigger Polin’ with my dad
It’s hard to believe, but it’s been close to 60 years since my first experience Jigger Poling with my dad.
We lived up north, about 30-40 miles south of Cleveland, Ohio, and fished a number of small lakes that in some cases, didn’t even allow an outboard motor.
Dad’s favorite was Mogadore Reservoir, a small body of water located in the city of Mogadore, and created in 1939 as an additional water supply source for the city of Akron. No motors were allowed on the lake and we had a small rowboat, chained to a stake, that was always available for a fishing trip. I’m not sure what the “stake” cost my dad, but he bought it every year so he could leave his fishing boat there instead of hauling it back and forth. (My first exposure to the word stakeholder)
Mogadore was a beautiful lake. We fished year-round for bluegill, bass. The lake had a fair share of vegetation, mostly lily pads, that always seemed to hold fish.
Dad loved to cast artificial lures with his favorite baitcasting rod and reel. Rods in those days were pretty whippy, manufactured out of fiberglass, compared to the rods we use today that have far less flex and are typically made from sheets of graphite. It took a lot of practice and skill to cast lures using the old Pfleuger Akron’s and Pfleuger Supreme baitcasting reels. But dad prided himself on his ability to drop a lure in a bucket 30-40 feet away.
But there were times when he left his favorite rods at home and dug out some old bamboo rods that were probably handed down to him by his father, and we’d head out to do some old-fashioned Jigger Polin’.
I don’t remember how long the rods were, maybe 15 – 20 feet long, but as a kid, I remember thinking they were way too long to be able to cast. And I was right! There was no reel attached to the bottom of the pole, instead, a short length of Dacron or nylon line was tied to the end of the rod, with a sharpened hook attached to the other end.
I think the first time I saw him fish this way, he threaded a nightcrawler on the hook, but I know there were times he used Uncle Josh Pork Chunk, or even a minnow. We didn’t have plastic worms in those days. If we had, I’m sure he would have used them.
He would row the boat up close to a patch of lily pads, or a brush pile along the shore and then hand the oars over to me. My job was to be as quite as possible and move the oars in such a way as to hold us in that position as long as possible.
He would then stand up in the back of the boat, and with years of experience, drop the tip of the rod and the bait into an opening in the pads, or between the tangle of branches in the brush pile. Tapping the surface repeatedly with the tip of his rod while moving the bait up and down, and sometimes just “jiggling” it, we would both brace ourselves for the inevitable explosion! If there was a bass in the area, we didn’t have to wait long.
Usually, within a few minutes, a bass would blow up on the bait and the fight would be on. The bamboo would bend and bend, but never break, often pulling half the rod under water and my father would laugh as the fish fought with all it’s might to get away.
But the battle would always end with my dad sliding the pole between his hands until he reached the end where he could grab the bass, or just flip him into the boat. We had never heard of “catch and release” back then. Most of the bass were going on the stringer and would likely be our dinner later that evening.
Over the years I watched my dad catch lots of bass using this technique, but he always said it was little like cheating. He thought putting a live bait virtually in front of a bass made it almost impossible for the fish to not try to eat it. At least in casting, he believed, you had to be good enough to put your bait in that tiny little spot and wait for the bass to strike it.
Bass up north aren’t like the huge Florida Largemouth bass we catch down here. But he caught a number of big fish, although he often released four and five pounders, preferring to keep the smaller 12-15-inch-bass to eat.
I remember one time when he used a fluorescent red Rapala and a huge fish struck the lure just as it hit the surface. It was so strong it pulled the rod right out of my fathers’ hands. It all happened so fast, he quickly grabbed the oars and pushed us after the bamboo pole as it shot across the tops of the pads. After what seemed like forever, he reached down and grabbed the rod just as the fish made another lunge. Holding on, I watched as he battled this monster fish until it finally wore down and he was able to get it in a net. It was a huge catfish that he guessed went at least 20 pounds. When we got home, he weighed the fish on our home scales and it registered 26 pounds. It made a fine meal.
As I got older, I was able to catch a few bass using this unusual technique, which people started calling doodle-socking, but it took a lot more patience than me or my brothers had, so we usually resorted back to our spinning rods.
I haven’t thought about this type of fishing in years, but it might be a technique that many of you may want to try. We didn’t always use live bait. Sometimes my dad would use a Johnson Spoon, or a hard body surface bait. But he never used more than 12 inches of line.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.