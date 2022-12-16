The Angler Magazine – Lake Istokpoga/Lake Okeechobee
Well folks, it’s official. I sold the Angler Magazine to Joe Gruny, owner of Marine & Tackle Warehouse effective 12/15/2022.
I bought the magazine in June of 2021, and my first magazine was the August edition. It’s been a lot of fun and I truly enjoyed getting to know many of the writers and anglers who shared their passion with me. None of it could have been possible without the local support from many different companies who advertised in the magazine.
There will not be a January issue so Joe and I can make the transition of ownership but look for his first issue in February 2023.
Since there will not be a January issue, Jim Reed provided me with the FWC sanctioned tournaments for January 2023, a list we normally include in each month’s issue.
Thank you to everyone who helped make the Angler Magazine a success.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with three books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.
