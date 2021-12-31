The past couple of weeks I’ve spent a fair amount of time on Lake Istokpoga, like many of you, trying to catch that elusive largemouth bass.
The weather, a huge factor this time of year, has been yo-yoing between cold nights in the low 40’s and daytime highs in the mid-eighties.
As a result, water temperatures in the morning of 64 to 66 degrees have been pretty common, with the temperature soaring above 74 degrees by late afternoon.
Kind of makes you wonder what affect it has on the bass.
December is typically a transition month for largemouth bass in south-central Florida. After months of excessive feeding in preparation for the spawn, the bass await two important changes in nature.
The first, cooler nights and even moderate daytime temperatures that allow the water temperatures to begin to cool down, eventually into the sixties and in some years, all the way down to the mid-to-upper fifty-degree range.
This doesn’t usually happen quickly, as evidenced by our weather during the last few weeks, but eventually, the cold fronts that will become all too common will stabilize the water at or around the perfect temperature of 66-68 degrees, initiating the spawn.
The second thing that has to happen is the difference in the angle of the sun. Everyone knows about the spring, summer, fall, and winter solstice which occurs every 3 months dictating our four seasons on the 21st of March (Spring), 21st of June (Summer), 21st of September (Fall) and finally, the 21st of December, the official start of winter. But it also signals the shortest day of the year (measured in daylight time), with the 22nd of December increasing the amount of sunlight by just a minute or two, all the way to June 21st, when the days are the longest.
But biologists have determined that although water temperatures play a big part in the annual spawn, the angle of the sun, as determined by the time of the year, also plays a part in initiating the onset of the spawn.
So, having said all that, I always rush the seasons. Why? Because when the bass move shallow to spawn, they become much easier to catch!
A couple weeks ago we had one of the best bass tournaments ever held on Lake Istokpoga. The Big Show Bass Tournament had a field of over 50, 2-man teams that brought 200+ largemouth bass to the scales. At least ten weighed over six pounds, and five qualified as Florida TrophyCatch bass over eight pounds.
It was a great tournament! And of course, like everyone else, I thought it was a sign that the spawning cycle had begun.
I was wrong. It’s still pretty early. I’ve been on the water a number of times just in the last week, and the bass fishing has been anything but easy. I’ve checked out the shallows in a number of known spawning areas, and there’s just no sign of beds or spawning activity.
On one trip, I fished with tournament angler Mike Winker, who caught a huge bass right out in front of Istokpoga Park in the pads. I’ve always fished these pads and quite often, they will be loaded with bass. On this particular day, there were a number of speck fishermen fishing nearby, but no-one else appeared to be bass fishing.
Mike caught the bass on a 9 or 10 inch curly-tail worm (I don’t remember the color) that took the bait at least thirty-feet from the boat. Working the bass back through the pads wasn’t easy but Mike has obviously done it many times. I reached over the side and grabbed the bass by its mammoth lower jaw and we both admired the beast while I looked for my scale.
But we weighed it, and it only weighed 7.3 on my digital scales. Maybe the batteries were bad, or maybe neither of us have had the opportunity to see a really big bass lately, but this bass sure looked bigger than 7.3 pounds.
I took a couple of quick pictures and Mike released her back into the water.
A couple of days later, I fished with another tournament angler named Matt Thompson. We didn’t start until around 9am, Monday morning, and of course we had to fish the same waters Mike Winker caught his bass in. But to no avail. I caught one bass as we flipped and pitched the entire area. There just were no takers.
Running over to the reeds and pads on the east shore proved to be no better. Then a short trip to just west of Arbuckle Creek and then over to Hendersons, where Matt caught a feisty 2 ½ pounder.
We finally called it a day around 2pm. in the afternoon. At the boat ramp we ran into Capt. Don Hatcher who had been out on a trip with a couple of clients fishing with shiners. He too indicated that it had been a tough day on the water.
So, who knows? I still think we’re weeks away from the spawn, but that doesn’t mean I won’t be out there fishing anyway. I’m planning another trip tomorrow with Jim Sipes, but I won’t be able to report on our results until next week.
Just remember, “that’s why they call it ‘fishin’ and not ‘catchin’.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.