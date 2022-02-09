Brandon Medlock – Local Bass Fishing Pro
If you’re a bass fishing tournament angler in this area, and even beyond, you’ve probably heard the name Brandon Medlock. Well-known for his ability to catch bass, particularly when it counts, Brandon is considered by many to be one of the top bass fishermen in Florida.
Lake Okeechobee is the destination of many of the biggest tournaments in the state, and in all the years of FLW and MLF tournaments held on the second largest lake in the country, the only angler to win multiple Toyota Series Bass Tournaments, presented by A.R.E. is Brandon Medlock of Lake Placid, Florida.
He has done what no-one else has even come to close, he has won this event an amazing three times in the past, 2011, 2012 and 2020.
The 2022 Toyota Series Bass Tournament was held this past week and after the first day, Brandon let everyone know he was there with his first day weight of 18.5, followed by 17.5 on day two.
Heading into the final day with a two-day total of 35.10 pounds, he led the pack by a narrow margin of only one ounce, separating him from Lee Stalvey in second place.
When he was asked if he was doing anything special to catch his bass he said he’s just fishing like he would normally, flipping a Medlock Jig in areas with clean water where he hoped bass would be moving up into to spawn.
After the results of the second day, he said, “I don’t know if I’ll even catch a bass tomorrow, but I’m fishing on my home lake against 25 guys.” “It’s awesome. All the cuts have been made, I just go out the last day and fish like I’m practicing.”
An article on the internet wrote “Though that’s a common platitude among tournament anglers, it’s especially true for Medlock. Almost all of his Day 2 weight came from an area he hadn’t fished yet – striking out at his best spot from yesterday – and his final 4-pounder of the day came from a quick-hit spot when he needed a late-day upgrade. He’ll start one of those places tomorrow, but Medlock expects to be making moves on the final day.”
“I’m definitely going to start there (his best spot) tomorrow, but I’m going to run more new stuff,” he added. “It doesn’t change my mindset at all. It takes the pressure off because all the rest of the guys are gone and now I’m fishing a 25-boat tournament.”
“The areas are way tougher than they should be for the weather we’ve had,” Medlock said. Three weeks ago, we were catching them like fire. I really don’t know why it’s not better now, but they don’t seem to be moving up in large numbers for me.”
DAY 3. In Brandon’s own words, he posted the results of his final day on Facebook:
“I love this sport!! The highs and lows that an angler experiences in the course of an 8-hour period are insane. Today in the final day of the Toyota Series on Okeechobee was no exception. After boating 9 lbs. with two fish on my first stop, I was feeling great! With confidence high, I decided to check a couple places I hadn’t tried in over a month. The water looked good but after a quick pass, no bites. Next stop was a spot I had been getting bit.”
“Get to the spot and the trolling motor (Ultrex) quit working. (I can’t wait for a Power Pole trolling motor to hit the market). Even then, Still felt I still had a chance. I pull up the big motor, pole down, flip a few times, pull up and repeat. After missing a couple bites the wind started to blow and I decided to drift a grass flat and cast. Caught three little ones to fill a limit and hoped for something bigger.”
“With an hour before check in I move to another flat and cast. No bites till I drifted up to a reed head. On my last flip, I told myself, I was going to win the tournament on that flip. I lifted the rod; the reed shook and she bit. Had her on for a second and she was gone. Then only had 30 minutes to make it back 25+ miles in 20 mph winds on the Big O.”
“When the dust settled, I ended up 5th. This one is going to sting for a while.”
A real champion, even faced with the challenge of trying to fish in high winds without the use of his trolling motor, he continued to persevere. There will be more wins in the future for him, but it will be tournaments like this one that he’ll always remember.
For those of you who may not know, Brandon lives in Lake Placid and is the son of Joe Medlock, a well-known bass fisherman and tournament angler who lives whose name has become synonymous with the jig he created, appropriately named the Medlock Jig. If you were to look in most, if not all bass fishermen tackle boxes, you’d probably find at least one of the double-weed guard jigs that Joe has been hand-pouring for the last 20 years or more.
Mark Your Calendar: 5th Annual Highlands County Sherriff’s Office Bass Tournament on March 12th, 2022, Istokpoga Park, safe light until 1pm. Team tournament, $125.00 per team includes Big Bass Entry and lunch. Each boat is allowed only two anglers with at least one being an adult. No live bait/5 fish bag limit.
Marine and Tackle Warehouse, 4601 Southside Blvd in Sebring provided me an update on their “Crappiethon” contest. The current leader is 6-year-old Korbin Peck with a 2.03-pound slab crappie. The jackpot is up to $1400.00, but there’s till time to enter and win.
Editor’s note: Don Norton is a bass fishing guide, a custom rod builder (who also does rod repair) a tournament bass fisherman and outdoor writer. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie. You can reach him at 863-273-4998 or donorton13@gmail.com.