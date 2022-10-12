Main Photo

Crappies.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Crappie Fishing in Lake Istokpoga

For those of us in Highlands County, Florida, October typically brings with it some cooler nights and daytime highs in the eighties. For many, it’s hunting season. For others, it’s time to fish for bass that are feeding heavily in preparing for the spawn. But for me, it signals the start of crappie season.

