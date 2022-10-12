Crappie Fishing in Lake Istokpoga
For those of us in Highlands County, Florida, October typically brings with it some cooler nights and daytime highs in the eighties. For many, it’s hunting season. For others, it’s time to fish for bass that are feeding heavily in preparing for the spawn. But for me, it signals the start of crappie season.
Lake Istokpoga has some of the best crappie fishing in the state, and every year, I look forward to mid-October and drifting the lake in search of the slab-sized fish.
Most crappie fishermen wait until they in the pads and reeds for the spawn, a few months from now. But they miss the open-water, drift-fishing opportunity that I prefer.
Contrary to what many anglers believe, crappie can be caught year-round in open water. That is, if you can find them.
Because they are a schooling fish, it’s often hit and miss when it comes to finding them in open water. Although many of the largest crappies, like bass, prefer to go it alone. And they’re the ones I’m really targeting.
I prefer drift-fishing. Not that I have anything against trolling for crappies. On occasion, when there’s no wind, I’ll troll. But the problem with trolling for me is that I’m limited to one rod. Attempting to troll with two rods in a bass boat usually results in tangling the lines behind the boat or worse, setting one of the rods down and watching as a big crappie (or maybe a bass or catfish) strikes the bait and the rod goes overboard.
For years I had a 16’ Tracker with stick steering. In my mind, it was the perfect boat for crappie fishing. Sitting in the front seat, the stick steering was on the right, the electric motor was in front and the throttle and key ignition were on the right. Everything was easily withing reach, including the livewell that sat just behind the front seat.
Now I’ve seen lots of crappie boats rigged out with a dozen rods, but I typically drift with only four. Each rod is set up with a sinker on the bottom (much like a drop=shot rig), and two snelled hooks about a foot apart. You can actually purchase the rig, already set up and appropriately named the crappie rig.
I prefer live bait. Minnows. I have on occasion used jigs, and I have a fair collection of crappie jigs that work, I just prefer to use minnows.
I’ve drifted all over the lake but my favorite location is on the north end, just about halfway between Little Grassy Island and the north shore. The wind is typically out of the northeast, so you can usually get a good drift all the way to Josephine Creek.
The water is fairly deep, between 6-8’without grass or underwater structure, so your baits tend to run pretty free.
Another good spot is just north of the islands. There’s a couple of spots with pretty deep water, they just don’t seem to last very long for a good drift.
I don’t usually catch a lot of crappies fishing this way, but the ones I do catch tend to be very large. Just be mindful of the fact that there are catfish and bass in this same water and it’s not unusual to catch one or both on these light-lined rigs.
More than once I’ve hooked into a large catfish who got caught up in all four lines before I finally dragged him on board.
For those of you who are looking for quantity over quality, you might want to try Lake Lotela in Avon Park.
For years I fished this lake at night with a buddy of mine, Bob Scranton, and it wasn’t unusual to catch our limit by 8pm.
The setup was basically the same, four rods and two minnows on each rod. The two major differences, aside from it being dark out were the fact that you were anchored and in 22-24’ of water.
We used to get set up around 30 minutes before dark. Sometimes we’d catch a few, but usually the schools of crappie would move in after dark and when they did, you could only keep one rod in the water at a time.
In fact, catching doubles was not unusual. The fish were usually good-sized crappies, with an occasional dink, and an occasional lunker, but again. If you’re looking to catch a bunch of fish, you might want to consider this approach.
However, there is a reason I don’t like night fishing for crappies.
Bugs!
Some nights are worse than others, and it doesn’t matter if you’re on Lake Okeechobee, Lake Istokpoga or Lake Lotela, they can drive you off the water.
It usually starts with blind mosquito’s who find their way to your boat just before dark. Then the gnats and no-see-um’s show up.
Even with a bug mask, you cannot keep them out of your ears, nose and eyes. They will literally drive you nuts!
And the blind mosquito’s will literally cover your boat. After an hour or so, they will actually settle down. But they will literally cover every square inch of your boat. Many times, I have fished all evening and when I got home and took off my shirt, I see on my back where I’ve squished hundreds of the pests when I sat down to drive the boat in.
The bottom line is, if you’re looking for a restful, easy day on the water, with a good chance of catching some of the best eating fish that swim, you might want to consider drift-fishing on Lake Istokpoga.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.