TROLL YOUR WAY TO SUCCESS
Why is it that everybody looks down their nose at trolling? Some fishermen would never consider trolling for largemouth bass, while others have known for years that it’s a great way to fish and there is a real science to it.
There must be something to be said for trolling since most bass tournaments won’t allow it in their events. Is it because it’s easier to catch fish, or its just embarrassing to see an $80,000.00 bass boat moving slowly along at 3mph with a couple of rods sticking out the back?
One of the greatest fishermen of all times, Buck Perry, believed strongly in the science of trolling. The Father of Structure Fishing, Buck invented one of the earliest crankbaits, a spoon that he called a spoonplug, just for trolling.
Of course, Buck believed the home of the fish was deep water and that bass moved along migration routes, often daily, into the shallower water to feed. Sometimes less frequently, based on the weather and other conditions, often stopping along the way and not moving all the way to the shallowest water areas. But as they move shallow, they follow distinct signs, and often stop at different breaks and break lines along the way. He knew that largemouth bass related strongly to the bottom of the lake, and he had to create a lure that would dig into and crawl along the bottom.
Buck created seven different sizes of spoonplugs, providing for the ability to troll in 2-4’ of water, 4-6’, 6-9’, 9-12’, 12-15’. 15-20’ and 20-25’. Each lure is identical in shape, but different in size. Available in different colors, Buck also said that the different colors were for the fishermen, not the fish.
Keep in mind, this was all long before we had depth finders of any type, or even topo maps to provide information on the depths of different lakes or what was on the bottom. With his different sized spoonplugs, Buck could easily “map” a lake simply by trolling first in shallow water, zig zagging back and forth in an attempt to cover the shallow 2-4’ of water, and then move out to the 4-6’ depth and continuing to troll. At some point, whether it was 4-6’ or 12-15’, Buck would get a strike. At that point, he would drop anchor and begin casting a jig or plastic worm into the area he caught the fish.
Often, fishing in this way, he would catch many fish from the same area, often double-digits of schooling bass, and once the area stopped producing, he would go back to trolling. Because he firmly believed in the migration routes of the bass, it was only a question of the depth the fish were holding.
Anyone who doubts the legendary fishing success of Buck Perry should look him up on the internet. He only ever wrote one book, Spoonplugging, and anyone who loves to fish should read his book. His spoonplugs, as well as his trolling rods and no-bo, non-stretch, metered, trolling line are still available on his website.
Buck Perry passed away years ago but there are still thousands of fishermen who call themselves Spoonpluggers, not because they troll to catch bass, but because they understand that the key to successful fishing is knowledge.
Of course, in today’s world, we have incredible electronics. Depthfinders so powerful you can actually see a fish swim strike your lure. Sonar, Side Scan and Down Imaging are available on most depthfinders and come as standard equipment in most new bass boats.
But Buck Perry’s trolling techniques still work. And you don’t have to use his spoonplugs to troll effectively. He developed the spoonplug because there was nothing else on the market that would stay on the bottom as he moved the boat, constantly making contact and creating that reaction strike, bass are so famous for.
Many of todays crankbaits will accomplish similar results. Because so many of our lakes have an abundance of vegetation, I typically skip the shallower water, and start in the 10-12’ range, where bottoms are more likely to be devoid of grass. Using a variety of different crankbaits, I can quickly tell if I’m making contact with the bottom, and with the aid of my Lowrance down imaging, I can see what I’m actually trolling over.
I worked with Buck Perry back in the 70’s, in fact, I even owned one of the first Spoonplugging boats and a 9 ½ hp Johnson outboard motor. I loved trolling and fishing out of that boat, but I also liked fishing bass tournaments, so I eventually moved into an Ebbtide Bass Boat and my trolling days were soon behind me.
Many years have gone by, and I’ve owned dozens of boats, but I often think back to the simplicity of that little Spoonplugging boat and the many fish I caught, trolling and casting jigs, using Buck Perry’s techniques.
I still occasionally troll in my Ranger Z520L, but it’s not the same. I can idle down to move along at 2 ½ — 3 mph, and it’s a whole lot more comfortable than 50 years ago. I still remember those hard, uncomfortable bench seats in the small Spoonplugging boat.
And I have to be honest with you, there was a time when I could cast a spinnerbait or a crankbait all day long, from dawn to dusk. Now, 50 years later, I’m lucky if I can cast steadily for an hour.
Trolling is easier, and when I need a break from casting or flipping, it’s a fun way to fish, whether I’m trolling a spoonplug, a crankbait or a Rattletrap. It’s also a great time to eat lunch.
The difference today is I’m able to read the bottom without having to rely on a lure to tell me what’s down there. But I haven’t lost sight of Buck’s teachings, and the importance of my lure making contact with the bottom.
It’s interesting how today, many anglers use a technique called long-lining. It requires you to cast as far as you can and then wait for the wind to move the boat, or using your electric motor, while you continue to release more line. In this way, the amount of line increases, or the distance to your lure is greatly increased, so when you begin reeling in the lure, it will go deeper.
Others, again utilizing the wind, would cast out and using a sinking bait, just let the wind blow them along. When I was a kid, we used to call this drifting. This technique, called strolling can be very deadly with a Carolina rig.
For years, a number of old-timers (how old do you have to be to be an old-timer? – I should probably just say friends of mine) used to get in their daily walk, strolling along the pier on Lake Walk-in-Water. With rod in hand, they would troll an old lure along the pilings of the pier. And they have caught a lot of monster largemouth bass, while getting their daily exercise.
I used to know a couple other “friends of mine” that trolled old Pikie minnows, lures commonly used up north for muskies, along the edge of grass beds or bullrushes. This technique is still used in many of our lakes, and they too catch plenty of big bass.
Trolling can be very productive, and fun at the same time. And for you “old-timers” it’s a whole lot easier than casting all day.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.