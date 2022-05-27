Summertime Crappies – The Flash
The last of the crappies have spawned and you’ve put your crappie rods away for another season, when a friend stops by to show off a dozen 10-12” speckled perch, better known as specks that he just caught this morning.
What! Crappies in late May, you ask! I thought crappie season was over!
Well, the truth is, the crappie spawning season is over, but the crappies didn’t just disappear. They just moved out of the shallows into deeper water for the summer.
And they still have to eat! In fact, some of the biggest crappies of the year are caught from June to November, when crappies aggressively feed on baitfish, sometimes as deep as 20 feet below the surface.
So why don’t you hear more about summertime crappie fishing?
I think for many anglers, catching crappies on long poles with jigs and minnows has become such a tradition that most assume the season ends when the last crappies spawn out. But the truth is these tasty panfish can easily be caught all year long, provided you understand where they are and how to fish for them.
For starters, forget the long poles and fishing shallow. Crappies have moved off-shore and although they’re often tightly schooled, they could be in six feet of water or twenty feet. Today’s electronics can easily expose the large schools, making them vulnerable to fishermen even in the deepest lakes.
Deep water is a relative term, depending on the lake in which you fish. For Lake Istokpoga, deep water is probably 6-8’ deep, while Lake Placid, June or Glenada, deep water takes on a whole new meaning, often at depths over 20’ and deeper.
The key is to locate a school of fish, and to drop your bait, a small jig or minnow into their school. It won’t be there very long, as crappie are extremely aggressive, particularly in large groups.
Crappies feed primarily on small minnows or baitfish and rarely are caught on redworms or nightcrawlers, but they will strike a small plastic grub. But, whether you’re fishing shallow or deep, your best choice is a live, wiggling minnow.
But many anglers are unaware of just how incredible a crappies eyesight is. And if they knew, they might just modify their tackle a bit.
Crappies have incredible eyesight. In terms of their eye-to-body-size ratio, crappies rank right up there with bigeye tuna.
Flash and vibration are two of the most important elements in crappie fishing. Baits that are flickering, flashing and audibly vibrating are the most effective in deep water.
Small spinner type baits, similar to a Beetle Spin, tipped with a small minnow are often the deadliest lure combination anglers can use at this time of the year.
My favorite method of crappie fishing this time of the year is to drift, or troll. I actually prefer drifting, since it’s easier that attempting to control the direction of the boat, and the waves often provide a nice up-and-down motion to the bait.
But small spinner type-baits like the Beetle Spin work best when trolled at a slow speed. In order to get the bait down to where the fish are, use adequate weight and allow the bait to land on the bottom (creating slack line) before moving forward. Crappie can be challenging, sometimes preferring a fast-moving bait, while other times a bait that moves very slowly. It takes patience.
Vertical jigging, which is essentially what you’re doing when you drift fish, requires more of an in-line spinner. Easy to make, the blades are just above the hook and they are less likely to foul with an up and down motion.
There are plenty of small spinner type baits on the market, most with their own plastic grub covering the hook.
Although many anglers believe color is of utmost importance to crappie, and maybe it is in shallow water, I tend to think in the murkier, off-shore water its all about the flash!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.