Rain, Rain and more Rain
Obviously, we’re in the rainy season here in Highlands County, but did you ever wonder what all this fresh rainwater does to our lakes and what if any affect it might have on the fish.
In our largest lake, Lake Istokpoga we have the ability to lower the lake level by increasing the amount of water released at the south end, plus water naturally flows south through the Istokpoga Canal to the Kissimmee River and the S-68 Canal that flows through a series of channels to both Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River.
A lake really is just another component of Earth’s surface water. A lake is where surface-water runoff (and maybe some groundwater seepage) has accumulated in a low spot, relative to the surrounding countryside. It’s not that the water that forms lakes gets trapped, but that the water entering the lake comes in faster than it can escape, either via outflow in a river, seepage into the ground or by evaporation. And if humans live nearby, then water levels can be affected by water withdrawals for human needs.
Many or our other, smaller lakes also have new water coming in and going out, but most are relatively high this time of the year.
My first thought when I think about how all this rainwater effects our lakes is the little lake behind my house, Lake Clara. Personally, I don’t use any fertilizers or weed killers on my lawn or in our flower gardens, but many people do and I often wonder what impact all those chemicals have on the water in the lake and the fish.
Extensive and rapid growth of planktonic (floating and suspended) algae, caused by an increased input of nutrients (primarily phosphorus, but sometimes nitrogen), is a common problem in many lakes. Lakes normally undergo aging over centuries, but the process can be accelerated by human activities that cause increases in sedimentation and nutrient inflow into the lake. Accelerated eutrophication and excessive algal growth reduces water clarity, inhabits the growth of other plants, and can lead to extensive oxygen depletion, accumulation of unsightly and decaying organic matter, unpleasant odors and fish kill.
Wide fluctuations in stage (lake level) can also create major hardships for lakeside residences, businesses and marinas.
But the fish don’t seem to be impacted in Lake Clara. The bluegills and bass are big and healthy, even after all the rain we’ve had in the last couple of weeks.
But afternoon thunderstorms are the bane of many fishermen who are run off the lakes due to the torrential downpours mixed with life-threatening lightning strikes.
However, if you do happen to venture out, particularly right after a storm, look for incoming water from creeks and channels. Fish know from experience that rainwater often brings with it a fresh supply or insects and worms. In fact, immediately following a storm, I’ve caught dozens of bass just waiting for the food to be delivered to them.
In mid-September we’re in the middle of the rainy season, but it too will end, as it does every year, usually around the end of October. When it does, things begin to return to normal for the next six months.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.