Brianna Barnes and her 11’ 2” Gator
Imagine hooking into a 483-pound alligator with a fishing rod, and actually getting it to shore. That’s exactly what Brianna (BB) Barnes did when she and her friends landed this 11-foot beast in Clewiston on opening day last year.
Brianna grew up on Cape Canaveral Jetty and started fishing when she was only five, sharing the passion with her dad and grandfather.
Her father, Simon Barnes is a retired Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office captain who carried the nickname, Gator, in his first police department because they would call him to help wrestle down nuisance alligators they’d run across during their shifts.
Her grandfather, Melvin Morris – United States Army Special Forces during the Vietnam War was also the recipient of our nations highest honor, The Medal of Honor.
So, it’s no wonder, 25-year-old Brianna, who is a firefighter/EMT, is pretty passionate about fishing and hunting alligators.
The question that comes to my mind is “how does she do it.” How do you reel in an alligator that weighs almost 500 pounds?
We work together to get the gator ashore. Once we’ve got one line attached to the gator, we throw multiple hand lines with large treble hooks to make sure the gator doesn’t break free. It’s not easy, and I don’t try to do it alone. My friends and I work as a team – but on a large gator like this one, it can take a long time to get them in.
So the next obvious question is, what do you do when you get the gator on shore? He can’t possibly be happy about being dragged against his will.
Once on the bank we use the bang stick to humanely dispatch the gator.
Brianna uses a Shimano Triton Mark 1 conventional reel and an 8’ Gator Rod that was passed down to her by her grandfather. Using a weighted treble hook, she casts beyond the gator and reels back in slowly. Once contact is made, she has little time to react and set the hook.
We scope out the gators from the bed of my truck with high powered binoculars during the day, night vision and red lights during the night. Then once we spot one, we jump out of the truck bed and run on the opposite side of the bank so we don’t spoke the gator. Then, we cast about 2-4 feet over their backs, reel in until we feel resistance and immediately set the hook. We then start the hour-long fight and get multiple lines on the gator in case one pops.
We use every inch of the gator from head to tail by sharing/giving away the meat, using the hide for custom knife sheaths and making head mounts.
I think I’ll stick to bass fishing.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie and daughter Amy.