Highlands Bass Anglers Tournament Trail
The club resumed their 2023 season last Sunday on Lake Placid. The weather was hot and there was little to no wind, but it didn’t stop Norm Riggles and Joe Conley from weighing in 25 pounds, 14 ounces. Their biggest fish weighed in at over nine pounds and easily took the big fish pot of the day.
Coming in second was the team of Ken Sharpless and RJ Sanger. They too, were able to eclipse the 20-pound mark with 20 pounds 8 ounces! Rounding out the top 3 was the team of Richard Klocko and Kevin Klocko with 16 pounds 7 ounces.
Some Recent Fishin’ Trips
I’ve had the opportunity to take a few folks out in this incredible heat in search of bass, and surprisingly, we’ve even caught a few.
My first trip was with Brandi Starr and her father, who had suffered a stroke and was paralyzed on his right side. It was a challenge getting him in and out of the boat, but between Brandi and I, we were able to do it.
I had never given it much thought, but when you lose the ability to use one side of your body, even fishing poses some real challenges. For example, you can hold a fishing rod, but how do you hold it and cast or reel it in? I was hopeful that he was up to the challenge.
We had met that morning at Lake June and as I explained to Brandi, the easiest way to fish would either be drifting or trolling. We started off drop-shotting in twenty-two feet of water and before I could get the second rod rigged up, Brandi had already hooked into a big fish. I told her to set the hook and as she did, a big six or seven pound largemouth came to the surface and snapped her line.
We did manage to catch a few over the next couple of hours, but nothing close to the size of the one she had lost. Both father and daughter had a good time.
A couple of days later, I took Donnie and Earl, a couple of my neighbors, out in the hopes of finding a few fish once again on Lake June. It was another scorcher of a day, with the temperature reaching 99 degrees but it didn’t take long to put the first one in the boat with a drop-shot rig.
But the fish didn’t seem particularly interested in the drop shot or a Carolina rig, so we decided to troll in the twenty-two feet of water.
Earl was rigged up with a Strike King 10XD and Donnie had an 800 Series Spoonplug. Donnie scored first with a fat little two-pounder, followed by Earl with a bass slightly larger.
Earl seemed to have the right lure and continued catching a few more before we finally called it quits around noon. It was dead calm on Lake June when we quit and the ride back to the boat ramp was pretty refreshing.
On Wednesday, I took Chris Caudle and his 13-year-old son Marley down to Lake Istokpoga. Marley wanted to catch a big bass, so I figured his best chance was probably flippin’ and pitchin’ a Medlock Jig.
The weather channel was calling for another heat advisory and temperatures in the high nineties, so we started at first light, hoping to get in a few hours before the heat became too intense.
They were from Miami, and Marley had caught his share of peacock bass in the different canals around the city, but he was looking to beat his PB (personal best) when it came to a largemouth, and that meant a bass in the 5-pound range.
His first bass was a nice one, weighing around three pounds, and it was followed by a couple more, but nothing close to his PB. The bass were definitely eating that day as we flipped and pitched, catching bass after bass.
Given the fact that the bass were hitting so well, I took my neighbor Donnie and went back out on Friday with the hope of sacking them, only to find that whatever caused the bass to be hitting so well two days earlier was not having the same effect that day.
Donnie got one bass right off the bat, and then we never got another hit over the next four hours.
Just goes to show ya, that’s why they call it fishin’ and not catchin.’
The dog-days of summer are here!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.