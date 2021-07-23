Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
for the period 7/21/2021 to 8/18/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions for the next four weeks. This information is provided to FWC from bass tournament directors.
Lake Istokpoga
Sunday, August 8, 2021 Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Saturday, August 14, 2021 Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; West Coast Couples Bass Club with 30 participants.
Lake Clay
Saturday, August 7, 2021 Weigh-in at Lake Clay Drive East Side at 1:00 PM; South Florida Bass Club with 30 participants.
Sunday, August 8, 2021 Weigh-in at Lake Clay Drive East Side at 3:30 PM; South Florida Elite Team Series with 60 participants.
Lake June in Winter
Sunday, August 15, 2021 Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 3:00 PM; Xtreme Bass Series: Central Florida Division with 50 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
ICAST 2021
ICAST is the premier showcase for the latest innovations in fishing gear, accessories and apparel.
Fees are normally $100 for pre-registration and $150 on-site. ICAST 2021 will be held July 20th through July 23rd, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Officially named the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST), it is the world's largest sportfishing trade show.
This will be the 64th International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades, better known as ICAST, will be held in the North Building of the Orange County Convention Center.
I had planned to attend along with other franchise owners of The Coastal Angler but was not able due to a death in the family.
A number of people I know will be attending and I’m sure they will tell me about some of the new products being offered.
I’ll share that information in a future column.
*Editor’s note: Don Norton, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He recently became the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.