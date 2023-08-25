WIND
How many times have you been out fishing when the wind picked up and fishing became almost impossible. If you’re like me, you’ve cursed the wind more than once on your fishing trips.
Yesterday, I was fishing on Lake Glenada and the wind was blowing at a nice 10-12 mph speed, keeping me cool in the 90+ degree weather and I was reminded of how much I actually like the wind.
Last week I’d been fishing on both Lake June and Lake Istokpoga and there wasn’t a wisp of air moving. The humidity, as well as the temperature, was in the high 90’s and fishing was becoming a difficult task. How I would have liked a little bit of a breeze, just to cool things off.
Sometimes, especially on Lake Istokpoga, the blind mosquitos are so bad that if there’s no wind, they’ll blanket your boat. The only way to get rid of them is to start up the motor and plane off the boat, blowing them off until you settle down to fish again. They can be especially bad if you’re fishing buggy whips and happen to disturb them on the stalks.
It’s interesting to note that the calmest days on the water are always in the summer, during the hottest days. The windiest days are generally in the winter when colder temperatures will run you off the water in no time.
But the wind is actually a fisherman’s friend.
For one thing, wind will typically ‘push’ bait fish in the direction it’s blowing. So, you should always be mindful of having the wind to your back and fishing the islands or the land where the wind is blowing hardest.
It’s also a big help when fishing topwater lures. Everyone envisions a calm morning when the topwater lure hits the surface and creates a disturbance, hopefully attracting the largest bass in the area.
The truth is, it more than likely scares the bass away, and even if it doesn’t, it provides an opportunity for the fish to visually inspect the bait thoroughly, often determining it is a fake.
A breeze, even a small one will help your topwater activities by breaking up the surface and making the visibility of the lure almost impossible. Unlike calm water, the wave action will force the lure to compete, and the bass will strike based more on movement than appearance.
It’s funny, but growing up I always heard the old adage, ‘winds from the west, fishing’s the best, winds from the east, fishing’s the least’.
To this day, I’ve never found that to be true.
Most of our weather conditions, cold fronts as well as warm fronts seem to travel west to east, but our wind direction, particularly during this time of the year comes from the east and northeast. Wind blowing along tropical storms and hurricanes that originate off the coast of Africa can also produce sand or dust clouds that can travel for miles.
But whatever the direction, wind is actually a fisherman’s friend.
Think about that the next time you see the weather forecast and they’re calling for windy conditions. It might just be the best time to make a trip.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.