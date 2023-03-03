6th Annual HCSO Bass Tournament
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, presented by NUCOR FLORIDA is holding their 6th Annual Bass Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2023, on Lake Istokpoga.
6th Annual HCSO Bass Tournament
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, presented by NUCOR FLORIDA is holding their 6th Annual Bass Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2023, on Lake Istokpoga.
The tournament will go out of Istokpoga Park, 127 Istokpoga Park Access Road, Sebring, Florida and will start at safe light till 1pm.
Entry fee for the tournament is $125.00 per boat, which also includes entry into the BIG Bass pot and lunch. Only two anglers per boat and at least one must be an adult. All proceeds will send local students to a free week of summer camp.
The tournament will issue FWC exemptions and there will be a five fish limit per boat. Artificial bait only, no live bait.
Free shirts to the first forty-five boats registered.
Top Prize will be $1500.00, with a payout for the top eight teams. Big bass will receive $500.00. The top angler under the age of 13 will receive $150.00 and the top female angler will also receive $150.00.
Even if you’re not fishing the tournament, you might want to purchase a few raffle tickets for $5.00 each or five for $20.00. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased at the HSCO or from any School Resource Deputy.
Top prizes include a Diamondback DB 15 .223/5.56 rifle, donated by Spray and Pray Guns and Ammo, a 70 quart Pelican cooler, donated by Performance Sales and Service Inc., a Green Mountain Pellet Grill, donated by Everglades Seasoning and a 50-inch Samsung TV, donated by Bassett Audio/Video. You do not need to be present to win.
You can register for the event at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, 400 South Eucalyptus Street, Sebring, Florida 33870.
Norman Lee Fishing Guide Service
Capt. Norman Lee, a well-known bass fishing guide for years in Lake Placid will be in Highlands County for a few more days and still has a couple of openings if you are interested in booking a trip. You can reach him at 863-260-3474.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.