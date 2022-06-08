A Passion for Writing
When I attended high school, way back in the sixties, I was not a very good student. The problem wasn’t my aptitude, it was my failure to attend classes.
I was held back a year, third grade I think, because of a speech impediment. After a year of special training, I overcame the problem, but it put me in a position to be a year older than most of my classmates.
In and of itself, that wasn’t a problem until high school, when I was able to drive at an earlier age than most of the other students. I was only 12 or 13 when I landed a job mowing lawns and weeding for an elderly neighbor. Over the next couple of years, I picked up a few more clients and by the time I turned 16, I had saved enough money to buy my own car.
It was a used car, one that quickly took on the name “The Beast.” For those of you who are old enough to remember what it looked like, my first car was a 1959 Buick.
This car had real bumpers, both front and rear, and it was probably one of the safest vehicles on the road. It could knock down trees, as I learned, when I taught my buddies and my younger brother to drive.
But it had a serious impact on my ability to attend school. You see, in addition to the car, my dad also kept a small rowboat at one of the local lakes, and I had a key.
So, given a choice between school and fishing, it was no contest.
But, by the grace of God, I graduated, got married and 9 months after graduation I was in the United States Army. Like most young men in those days, I was listed as 1A and it was just a matter of time before I’d be drafted.
I got married in February, and every day I expected to get that draft notice, and after a month or so, I just went down and signed up.
I learned many skills in the Army. How to drive an M60 tank, shoot an M2 Browning .50-caliber machine gun and fire artillery rounds from a 105 mm howitzer.
But what I really learned was how important an education was. I met a number of college graduates, mostly first and second lieutenants who were dumber than a box of rocks, but they were the guys in charge. The guys barking out orders.
I knew I was at least as smart as them, and maybe smarter.
After I was discharged, I used the GI Bill to go to college. No one was more surprised than my father!
The first year was tough, particularly English. I had to take three different English classes that first year, the toughest, English Composition. But, with a great deal of studying, I managed to get an A in all three classes.
But more importantly, I learned how to read and write. I mean how to really read and write.
Which leads me to the point of this column.
I started writing articles for different magazines almost 35 years ago. I’ve never had any actual training, but I learned early on, that most successful writing isn’t as much about proper grammar and punctuation, although that is important, but that it’s more about just having a conversation with your audience.
I loved to read and write!
In 2004 I started writing a fishing column for the local newspaper. Back then it was called The Highlands Today. Although the newspaper’s name has changed a couple of times in the last 18 years, I’m still writing two columns a week.
But last year, I branched out and self-published my first book, “Fish Tales – 2004.”
I enjoyed the process, and although it wasn’t a big seller, people who have read the book have said they enjoyed the short stories, and all the pictures.
Today, I finished my second book, “Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga.”
The book is the story of a mythical largemouth bass, from its birth in 2004, to the present day. This bass faces many challenges and eventually becomes a giant!
I actually started the book over 25 years ago, but I could never seem to move forward with a story-line that I liked.
Writing a book is a lot of work, and I often think back to my high school English teacher, my dad and others and wonder what they would think today, as they read one of my books.
I believe I have a couple more in me.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.