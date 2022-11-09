Main Photo

Don Norton with Cleveland in his rearview mirror.

 COURTESY PHOTO

If you noticed an absence of my Wednesday and Friday columns the last couple of weeks, it’s because my wife and I went up to Ohio for a short vacation.

We both grew up in Northern Ohio, spending half our lives enjoying the four seasons, just 30 southeast of Lake Erie. I grew up in Stow and Munroe Falls and my wife grew up Streetsboro. We also lived in Medina for about 6 years.

