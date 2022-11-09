If you noticed an absence of my Wednesday and Friday columns the last couple of weeks, it’s because my wife and I went up to Ohio for a short vacation.
We both grew up in Northern Ohio, spending half our lives enjoying the four seasons, just 30 southeast of Lake Erie. I grew up in Stow and Munroe Falls and my wife grew up Streetsboro. We also lived in Medina for about 6 years.
Ohio is a great state, and we both enjoyed living there. Unlike Florida, I could fish 8-9 months out of the year; hunt for 5-6 months and if I was lucky, ice-fish for 2-3 months.
Ohio also offered an opportunity to slow down through the late fall, winter and early spring months. I typically used the time to clean up my fishing tackle, repair fishing rods, clean my hunting rifles and sharpen my skinning knives.
But I still miss fishing for walleyes and smallmouth bass.
For years, I fished Lake Erie from the west to the east, always following the walleye migration. And even in the very early spring, when the ice still covered the lakes, we would make a couple of trips to fish the Sandusky River, where the walleye moved into the cold, icy river to spawn.
Back in those days the water would be ice-cold, and we’d wade-fish for the big females. Often, they would actually bounce off your waders. Over the years, we caught many 9–10-pound walleyes, full of eggs, with two that were over 11 pounds.
Of course, most were snagged, either un-intentionally, or intentionally (depending on whether the game warden saw you) and all were released to continue their spawn.
My brother still has a home in Ohio, and although he’s a resident of Florida with a home on Sanibel Island, he still spends the summers in Ohio chasing walleyes and smallies on Lake Erie.
We had the opportunity to get out on the big lake one day while I was there, just out of Cleveland and the weather was unseasonably warm. My brothers boat, a 30’ Grady White with a couple of 300 h.p outboard motors quickly put the Cleveland skyline in our rearview mirror as we ran out about 25 miles to a spot that had been productive the week before.
Trolling spoons with down-riggers, we followed the same path my brother had taken only a week earlier when he caught a limit of walleyes. But after two hours and not a single strike, we knew it was time to move to a new spot.
Fishing for walleyes is a lot different than fishing for bass. Unlike bass, walleyes like deep, colder water and can often be found in waters as deep as 65’. My brother loves to troll for them with spoons and lures, but I prefer to drift fish with nightcrawlers.
We tried a few other spots and met with similar results. We could see the fish on his depthfinders. Often dozens moving along the flat bottom of the lake, following schools of baitfish. But they were definitely inactive.
By late afternoon, we decided to move in a little shallower and I finally got a strike. Using the downriggers, it’s hard to tell how big the fish is until you actually get them near the boat. This fish was fighting hard, and as I brought him near the surface, we could see it was a nice one.
My brother lowered the net, and as I led the walleye into the net, the fish shook his head and the spoon went flying. The walleye wasted no time heading for deep water.
It was a good fish. My brother thought it was around 25-26 inches, about average for this time of the year. I, of course, thought it was much bigger. Maybe 30-32”. But then, I haven’t seen a live walleye in years.
We took one of my brothers long-time buddies along on the trip and with all the down time, waiting for a strike, the subject of the walleye “cheaters” inevitably came up.
We all agreed, the cheaters should go to prison. After all, nobody gets caught the first time they steal, cheat or lie. These guys had been winning tournaments for the last couple of years. They deserve whatever comes their way.
What none of us could understand was how they could have gotten away with it for so long. After all, winners were subjected to a lie-detector machine, which by all accounts, they failed a number of times, yet no-one took any action.
Unlike bass tournaments where anglers are penalized for a dead fish, there is no penalty in walleye tournaments for dead fish, but most are voluntarily donated to a local charity. These two guys ‘always’ refused to donate their fish! Wouldn’t you think that the tournament directors, or even the other anglers would find that in and of itself, suspicious?
Cheating in any sport is despicable, and in this case, these two cheaters gained national notoriety for what they did. They supposedly lost their boat, their truck and all their gear, but the real question is, how much time will they serve?
I’ve never fished a walleye tournament, but I can imagine how mad the anglers who competed against them must have been. They’re lucky they didn’t take a beating from the crowd.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.