BIG SHOW BASS TOURNAMENT 2-19-22
Lake Istokpoga finally saw a little hint of Spring last week with air temperatures in the mid seventies and low eighties, and as a result, the shallow waters of Lake Istokpoga warmed up a bit as the bass began moving shallow again for their annual spawn. Unfortunately, after a couple of warm days, another weak cold front welcomed the 46 teams that showed up for the 5th Big Show Bass Tournament of the 2021-2022 season.
Most of the regulars were there, although Joe Kozik, Tournament Director said at least six teams that normally fish the tournament were fishing the Big ABA tournament on Lake Okeechobee.
First Place honors went to John Hendry, who fished alone, but still weighed in five bass with a weight of 21.01 pounds, anchored by his biggest bass of the day, a 7.05-pound female.
Second Place went to the team of Bolema and Green, with five bass weighing 18.02 pounds with a nice kicker of their own weighing 6.05 pounds. The Third-Place team of Sperry and Burkhardt also weighed in 5 bass for a total of 17.04 pounds.
Payouts for the tournament are based on every 7 teams, so additional checks went out to the team of Howser and Duffie who finished in 4th place with 17.02 pounds, followed by McGinnis and Maurice in 5th place with 16.02 pounds and the team of Medlock and Medlock, finishing sixth with 15.15 pounds.
Big Bass Honors went to the team of Johns and Gillespie with a new TrophyCatch bass weighing in at 8.05 pounds.
Some of you may recall the team of Wiecorek and Jones, who won back-to-back Big Show tournaments in December and January. They had indicated that they were not going to fish this tournament, thinking they would fish the ABA event. But at the last minute they changed their minds and showed up. Unfortunately, according to Joe, they only caught a couple of small fish and did not finish in the top seven places.
“All in all, it was a pretty tough day, as expressed by a number of anglers,” Joe said. “It was pretty foggy when we started and stayed cloudy most of the morning. We had a few short sprinkles, but otherwise, a pretty good day weather-wise. But the fish just didn’t want to cooperate.”
There will be one more tournament, April 19th, on Lake Istokpoga, completing the 2021-2022 season, setting the stage for the 2-day Classic to be held April 23-24th. Only teams that have fished at least 5 out of the 6 tournaments (or paid for a total of 5 events) qualify to fish the classic. And even then, they had to be members of the Big Show by February 1st to be eligible.
Why not let everybody fish the tournament? For good reason. This will be one of, if not the highest payout of any tournament ever held on Lake Istokpoga, at least in my memory, and it would not be fair to let teams come in at the last minute.
“I want one of the teams that has been fishing this event for the last couple of years to win the classic,” Joe said. “It’s only fair.”
First Place will win a guaranteed $10,000.00, thanks to the many sponsors of the Big Show; Lake Placid Marine, Boaters World, Performance Marine, Marine & Tackle Warehouse, The Angler Magazine, Okeechobee Headquarters, Kula Signs and McPhail’s.
“We’re still looking for more sponsors for the 2-day event,” Joe Said. If you’re interested, give him a call at 863-381-5794.
Friends of Istokpoga. I attended the Friends of Istokpoga winter meeting last Thursday night and wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for a well-run, very informational meeting. New Board of Directors were elected for the coming year and Associate members were given the opportunity to set up tables to show off their services and or products. The Lake Habitat Management Plan, developed by the University of Florida, under contract with the FWC was reviewed and openly discussed with the membership. Some really good information!
Jim Reed, President of F.O.I wanted me to mention that a few weeks ago, the Xtreme Bass Tournament held on Lake Istokpoga had a winning weight of 5 bass weighing 30.4 pounds, and even the Bay Area BassMasters, who fished their tournament a week later, under poor weather conditions, resulting in lower weights, had a 10.86-pound bass weighed in. So, the fish are there, you just gotta find em’.
Mark Your Calendar: 5th Annual Highlands County Sherriff’s Office Bass Tournament on March 12th, 2022, Istokpoga Park, safe light until 1pm. Team tournament, $125.00 per team includes Big Bass Entry and lunch. Each boat is allowed only two anglers with at least one being an adult. No live bait/5 fish bag limit.
Marine and Tackle Warehouse, 4601 Southside Blvd in Sebring provided me an update on their “Crappiethon” contest. The current leader is still 6-year-old Korbin Peck with a 2.03-pound slab crappie. The jackpot is up to $1400.00, but time is running out! The contest ends March 1st.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.