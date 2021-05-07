POST-SPAWN
Here it is, the beginning of May. Spring for many people, but here in Florida, its much more like summer, with temperatures in the low to mid 90s, and almost no rain.
So, have the bass completed their annual spawn? If so, where are they now?
For starters, many bass will continue to spawn in Florida up to and including the month of June, although by this time of the year, most have already spawned.
Many fishermen believe Florida largemouth begin spawning when the water temperature hits 68 degrees. While many do spawn at that temperature, spawning activity actually begins long before that, often before the water temperature even reaches 60 degrees.
And even then, the angle of the sun plays a part in the spawning process, along with the water temperature.
The big girls spawn first. Often moving into the shallows with a smaller male before most of us are even thinking about the spawn. Here in Highlands County, that can be as early as December or January.
But the large females don’t lay all their eggs at once. Often, they will move back out into deeper water awaiting the ripening of their remaining eggs before they venture back into the shallows with a different male in order to spread the gene pool. It may take several trips over a couple of weeks for them to lay all their eggs, giving fishermen more than one opportunity to catch them in the shallow water.
At this time of the year, bass and even crappie (referred to as Specks) are pretty much spawned out. Late April and May typically marks the beginning of the bluegill spawn.
It’s interesting when you consider that bass usually spawn first, followed by crappie and then bluegill. Each different spawn providing food for the prior fry. The bass eat smaller, younger bass fry as well as crappie fry, and then bass eat late spawned bass fry, crappie fry and bluegill fry, along with crappies who feed on bluegill fry. It’s really amazing how nature works to provide food while at the same time thinning out the thousands of new fish from each species.
So, if the bass, for the most part have already spawned, where are they?
The spawning process takes a lot out of both the males and the females.
Females generally lay their eggs and often will spend little to no time guarding or fanning the nest. Males, on the other hand will spend weeks protecting and fanning the eggs and fry, guarding them against marauding bluegills, turtles and other would-be attackers.
The females, once they’ve dropped all their eggs are exhausted and hungry and begin moving out from the shallows into deeper, safer water. Most haven’t eaten since the spawn began, so they’re often more than willing to gorge themselves on whatever requires the least amount of energy. This makes them incredibly vulnerable to a slow-moving, or stationary plastic worm or topwater bait.
The male, still guarding the fry, will strike anything that comes near his brood, not out of hunger, but in an attempt to protect them. Often males are caught off the bed, released and caught again as anglers try to get the female to bite.
Eventually, the male bass will yield to the unrelenting assault on his fry, reaching a point where he is no longer able to confine the young fish to a small area, and he too will move offshore.
Once relieved of their parenting responsibilities, both males and females will either key in on shad in the main lake or bluegills that are beginning their spawning process in shallower water.
Many bass will join schools of similarly sized fish and spend the summer months offshore feeding on massive schools of shad. In Florida, two of the most common members of the herring family are gizzard shad and threadfin shad.
Others will take advantage of the bluegill spawn and position themselves just outside the spawning areas in deeper water, going in for a meal when they’re hungry, but never leaving the area while the bluegills continue to spawn. In many clear-water lakes you can find large bluegill spawning areas with as many as 25-50 small beds hollowed out in the sand. Side-scans can also assist in finding large bedding areas in dark water lakes.
I was on Lake Lotela the other day and found hundreds of freshly imprinted bluegill beds in just one area of the lake.
In many of our shallower lakes, like Lake Istokpoga, bass will also take up feeding positions on the outside edges of reeds and pads. Since both bluegill and crappie are known to spawn inside these vegetative areas, bass will patrol the outside edges searching for fish moving in and out of the reeds or pads. Flipping a blue-black jig or worm will often be very productive.
Post spawn is also a very good time for topwater baits.
I’ve always enjoyed topwater fishing with Zara Spooks and Chug Bugs, but many of the top pro’s pass over the “old-school” lures for newer models.
Brent Ehrler, one of the top Major League Fishing pros prefers a Lucky Craft Gunfish 115 for offshore topwater bass fishing. Because the lure is weighted in the rear, it casts like a bullet, providing the distance needed to reach large schools of shad offshore. He likes to fish the bait fast, although it is a walking bait that chugs and spits.
The Lucky Craft G-Splash 80 is his choice for fishing over or near bedding bluegills. This bait looks like a popper, or chugger with a wide mouth, yet as you walk this lure it hardly moves forward, keeping it in the zone longer.
For working the vegetation, there’s nothing better than a frog. Although there are many frog and toad options available, and I think I’ve fished them all, I have to agree with the well-known bass fishing pro, Scott Martin. The Live Target Hollow Body frog with its cupped mouth that spits, pops and chugs, delivers a loud top-water commotion that will prompt heart-stopping blow-ups from giant bass.
May is a great fishing month. Take advantage of the great weather and enjoy the top-water bite!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.