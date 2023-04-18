Raising Red, Blue, Green and Yellow Shrimp
I just started raising Red Cherry Shrimp about six months ago. My daughter had always been fascinated with them and when she passed away last August, I kind of inherited them.
She had kept them in a community tank with small fish and a few crustaceans, and they seemed to do well, but their population never seemed to increase.
I observed them for awhile and decided to give them their own aquarium. Along the way, I added a few more red ones, along with some blue, yellow, and green shrimp that I added a few weeks later. I had read that they were pretty easy to breed, although I had to do a little research to learn how they lay eggs and carry the eggs until they hatch.
I also added some neon tetras to the tank and a small pleco, thinking they would help keep the tank clean.
It was not long before I noticed a number of female shrimp loaded with eggs, so I began paying more attention to the tank. If the eggs ever hatched, I never saw the baby shrimp. It was not until I was watching the tank closely that I happened to see a small, blue baby shrimp, probably just hatched, coming out of the Java Moss, only to be eaten immediately by one of the neon tetras. That did it. I removed the neon tetras and the pleco that day.
Since then, I have been raising the shrimp in a tank by themselves and now I have dozens of red and blue shrimp. For some reason, the yellow and green shrimp have not done as well as the red and blues. I may have to raise them in a tank by themselves. Red and blue seem to be the dominant colors.
Experts recommend not keeping the different colored shrimp together in one tank. Even though the results will not show up immediately, the crossbreeding will modify and often create weird, unattractive color combinations. I may eventually separate mine into their own respective tanks.
Both blue and cherry shrimp belong to the Neocaridina genus, meaning they can peacefully live together in a freshwater tank. Both types are low-maintenance, and the main difference is their color. Inbreeding is a common occurrence with these shrimps, and the offspring typically have brownish pigmentation.
Shrimp can be a great little addition to add to a community tank with small fishes. Their bright color really adds beauty to a tank, especially one loaded with live green aquarium plants and black gravel or substrate. Cherry Shrimp or Neocaridina heteropoda, also known simply as Cherry Shrimp, are natives of Taiwan. But most are available in stores today and are bred in captivity as they can reproduce in fresh water. Just remember that they will breed in the community tank, but their young may be eaten by even the smallest of fish.
Cherry Shrimp are easy to care for and require little assistance from the hobbyist. They are hardy and adaptable to a wide range of water conditions as long as the water remains stable. Water parameters should be in the tropical community tank range:
Water Temperature: 72 – 78 Degrees Fahrenheit, with a wider range possible
Aquarium pH: 7.0 – 7.8, although some suggest a wider range is acceptable
Aquarium Lighting: Standard community tank lighting works well.
Cherry Shrimp seem to be comfortable in established aquarium water that is on the hard side, with a decent flowing current. The key is to keep water conditions stable, and avoid ammonia spikes, high nitrites, high nitrates. Also be careful when using medications and most importantly avoid copper because it can be fatal to aquarium shrimp.
Feeding your shrimp is not difficult at all. Their diet includes commercial food like fish flakes, shrimp pellets, fish pellets, and algae wafers. The shrimp diet can also include edible plant matter shed from live aquarium plants. They are also algae eaters, feeding on forms of soft green or brown algae that grow on hard surfaces.
Cherry Shrimp are also great scavengers that will help keep a tank clean of uneaten food and debris like Amano Shrimp and Nerite Snails do.
A Shrimp tank setup can be any size. My original tank was ten gallons, but I have since set up two smaller, five-gallon tanks to accommodate the different colors.
The tanks should include plenty of live aquarium plants, wood, and rocks. There should also be plenty of crawl space. A shrimp tank should also have a sponge filter, which will trap little bits of food and the shrimp will spend hours picking it clean. It is also a good idea to keep an air stone in the tank pumping bubbles into the water to help keep the water moving properly.
If you are interested in breeding your Shrimp, they will breed in almost any freshwater aquarium. A female shrimp will carry her eggs under her tail until they hatch. Then, just make sure there are plenty of dense leaves on your plants, so the baby shrimp have a place to hide as they grow.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about thirty aquariums, ranging in size from five gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.