African Cichlids
One of the most popular tropical fish is the African Cichlid. They are one of the largest species of freshwater fish originating in Africa, Asia, and South America. Their huge popularity is due to their broad range of colors that rival even saltwater species.
There are literally thousands of African cichlid species confirmed in the wild, but far fewer are available in pet shops. Most of the species you will find in personal aquariums originate from Lake Malawi in East Africa. Others come from Lake Tanganyika and Lake Victoria.
There are essentially eight different sub-species of Africans available through different wholesalers and retailers; those from Lake Tanganyika, Lake Malawi Haps, Lake Malawi Peacocks, Lake Malawi Mbuna’s and a wide assortment from Lake Victoria, West Africa, Madagascan and Indian.
For the benefit of this article, I will limit the information to my favorite Africans, the peacocks. There is a reason for the name. They are, in my opinion, some of the most colorful and beautiful of all tropical fish.
Of course, as is often the case in nature, we are talking about the males, not the females.
I have been raising African cichlids for a number of years and my absolute favorites are the Red Dragon Blood Peacock Cichlid (Auloncara sp.) and the Blue Dragon Blood Peacock Cichlid. Both offer incredible coloration of the male and unlike many other Peacocks, their color tends to be solid. Females are generally a drab, greyish color and look remarkably similar to the females of other Peacocks.
African cichlids are known for their aggression. They should not be raised in community tanks with other non-African species. Even South American tropical fish like Oscars and Jack Dempsey, known for being aggressive, are poor tank mates and will usually suffer if placed in the same aquarium as Africans.
But do not try to raise them alone or in small numbers. African’s do best when they are in large groups. The reason for that is if they become aggressive with another fish, they will often lose sight of each other with all the other fish in the tank. I have about one hundred Africans in a 150-gallon aquarium, and I could add more without creating a problem.
Experts agree that you should not mix Haps or Mbuna’s with Peacocks, but again, I have found that by putting so many together in one tank, even the bullies get tired of trying to find the same fish they started fighting with.
Africans prefer open spaces, with rocky caves for breeding and safety. Water conditions require a ph. range of 6.5 to 8.5 with temperatures between 75 — 85 degrees Fahrenheit.
All Africans breed pretty easily and often and the best way to breed them is to buy one or two males and at least six females. Males can be overly aggressive and will on occasion, kill a female with their aggressive behavior.
Most Africans are mouth brooders, which means the female lays the eggs, the male fertilizes the eggs, and the female then swoops in and collects all the eggs in her mouth. She will hold the eggs for 14-20 days until they hatch, and then release them. All too often, even with sufficient hiding areas, the small fry are quickly gobbled up by the other fish in the tank.
It is pretty easy to spot a female holding eggs. First of all, her lower jaw or mouth area will be expanded beyond normal to hold the eggs. And secondly, she will not eat during the time she holds the eggs.
So, its pretty easy to spot a female holding, just by just watching when you feed the fish, which ones may be off to the side and not eating.
If I want to save the fry, I will remove the female and either place her in a separate tank and allow her to release the fry on her own, or I will remove the eggs/fry myself. This can be done by gently holding the fish in one hand in a shallow pan of water, while opening her mouth with a wire or toothpick. The eggs or fry will fall out on their own. If she is holding fry, they will swim out. I’m always shocked by how many fry a small. African female can hold.
The fry will have an egg sac which they will live off of for the first few days.
If she is holding eggs that have not hatched yet, they too will come tumbling out. The eggs are then placed in a test tube type container with filters and an air stone to keep them tumbling. (Without movement, the eggs will develop a fungus and die).
They will hatch out in a few days.
Once I have stripped the eggs, I return the mother to her tank and raise the fry in a separate tank.
I buy many of my African cichlids from Imperial Tropics in Lakeland, Florida, although most local pet shops carry Africans on occasion as well. Since I do not like ordering off the internet and having to pay for overnight shipping, fish farms like Green Lakes Tropical in Lake Placid are also a great alternative. Being able to hand pick your fish is always the best way.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about thirty aquariums, ranging in size from five gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.