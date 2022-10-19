HOW TO PREPARE FOR A BASS TOURNAMENT
A lot of new folks are moving to the FREE state of Florida, and I had the opportunity to talk with a bass fisherman who just retired and moved here from New York.
His fishing in New York had always been limited due to his work, but now that he was retired and relocated to the Bass Fishing Capital of the World, he wanted to fish a bass tournament, and he asked me how I prepare for an event.
In order to be honest, I assured him that there are two ways to prepare for a bass tournament, and that I would go into detail to explain the ‘right’ way first.
The week before a bass tournament, if you’re not already watching the Weather Channel, start. It’s valuable information that can make the difference between catching bass and not catching bass. Fog, cold fronts and wind can all impact not only where you choose to fish, but the actual baits you choose to fish with.
Try to get out on the lake at least once, preferably a couple of times before the scheduled date of the tournament, with your partner, if possible. And try to duplicate the same time periods as the tournament is scheduled to fish. It doesn’t do you much good to fish late in the day if the tournament is over at 1:00 or 2:00pm. But don’t fish the day before the event.
Lots of guys will fish the day before the scheduled tournament, but I believe if you fish the day before and hook a few fish, it’s unlikely those fish will bite again the next day. I know there’s disagreement between anglers on this subject, and one of the best arguments to say why it doesn’t matter is how often the same male bass can be caught off a bed during the spawn, but I think that’s a completely different situation, and I think if you ‘sore-mouth’ a bass today, he may not be catchable tomorrow.
But, if you insist on fishing the day before, remove the barb from your hook(s). Without the barb, fish can easily be shaken off and not brought all the way back to the boat. Or, a tactic I’ve often used with a plastic worm or a topwater fluke is to cut your hook just above the bend so that when a fish strikes the bait it will strip off the hook without impaling the bass, but you know where you got the bite.
The day before the tournament, prepare your rods. Based on what you’ve learned by pre-fishing, watching the weather and the time of the year, rig up your rods for what you plan to fish the first couple of hours. Early morning tactics are much different than mid-morning or early afternoon, so it’s important that you are rigged correctly for that first cast in the morning.
I can’t tell you how many times I have fished with someone who did not prepare their rods. While I’m actively fishing and trying to catch fish, I see them replacing line on their reels or rooting through their tackle box for different lures.
Prepare your boat. Make sure you’re gassed up, plenty of oil and the batteries are fully charged. Nothing can ruin a day on the water faster than running out of gas or losing power to your electronics or electric motor.
Hook your boat up to your vehicle so you don’t have to do it in the morning.
Freeze a couple gallons of water in milk jugs to use in your livewell, particularly if the days is going to be hot and if the water temperature is in the 80’s. You can also use it to keep your drinks and lunch cold in the cooler.
Pack your lunch and drinks so they’re ready for you in the morning.
Go to bed early and set your alarm clock for at least 2 hours before the scheduled take-off time the next morning.
Agree to either call or text your partner to make sure they are up and ready to go.
By now, I could see the guy was impressed with the detail of the preparation, but I wanted him to also understand that there was a second approach.
As it’s often been said, there’s a right way to do something, and the wrong way.
But reality has a way of interfering with life and such is the case when it comes to preparing for a bass tournament. Work, kids and life itself will almost always foil the best laid plans we all have to prepare.
The second way to prepare for a bass tournament is to get up that morning and just go fishing. Sometimes the simple approach works the best!
Remember, fishing is supposed to be fun, not work!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.