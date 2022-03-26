Highlander Bass Tournament
In case you’ve forgotten, last weekend was pretty much a total bust when it came to fishing. The 5th Annual Sheriff’s Office tournament scheduled for last Saturday was postponed until April 2nd, due to severe weather forecasted for our area. High winds of 20-30 mph were predicted with gusts up to 40 mph.
And last Sunday wasn’t a whole lot better, with high winds, continuing to plague anyone attempting to fish on Lake Istokpoga. But seven teams showed up in the 39-degree weather to fish the Highlander Bass Tournament. Cold temperatures and high winds didn’t stop DJ Buckholdt and his son Hunter, who won the event with 12.66 pounds, despite the weather. Second place went to Caleb Purser and Matt Painter with 12.58 pounds. They also had the big fish of the day, a 6.9 pounder. Congratulations to all of the brave souls who showed up to fish.
Double UP for Double the Fun
Most fishermen have tried “experimenting” with different lures, different colors, different combinations, and some have even tried using two lures at once!
I’m a huge fan of Bass Assassins “Twitch” plastic, fluke-style bait. I’ve been using it for so many years I’ve actually lost count. Even before it came on the market, I was fishing with a similar bait manufactured by Lunker City called a Slug-Go.
I love seeing a bass strike a top-water lure, and fishing with the Bass Assassin Twitch allows me to work the bait quickly across the surface, hopping and skipping it and then allowing it to drop a few inches, before hopping it again. It looks a lot like a dying baitfish, scurrying across the surface, momentarily falling, and then skipping wildly once again across the surface. It drives bass crazy.
Even on colder weather days when you wouldn’t expect a bass to strike a surface lure, the fluke continues to work. My particular favorite is the Silver Phantom, but I’ve used a variety of different colors and I’m not sure it makes much difference. It’s all about the action.
But something I noticed a long time ago, and not just with this particular bait, but with many others, is bass will often follow a lure all the way back to the boat before striking. But even more surprising, is how often you will catch a bass, and as you work the fish in towards the boat, there will be another bass, or sometimes two or three more, following the one you have hooked, all trying to take the lure away from your bass.
In an aquarium setting, I’ve witnessed the same thing. A single bass strikes a shiner and immediately, another bass tries to take it away from him. I think one of the reasons bass often “run” with a bait, is that they are trying to get away from other bass.
So, with that in mind, many years ago, I decided to experiment by adding a second Bass Assassin to my line.
But first, let me explain a couple of things. I fish the fluke with an 8’ medium -light spinning rod and 12-15 lb. test monofilament line. I use a small swivel with about a six inch, 20# fluorocarbon leader, attached to a Gamakatsu Wide Gap 5/0 hook.
I built the rod specifically for fishing the fluke, because it allows me to cast the bait extremely long distances, and the light action allows me to hop or skip the bait along the surface. The lighter line also helps in gaining a longer cast. The reason I use a swivel is to prevent line twist from the bait turning and twisting on the retrieve. And finally, the heavier leader and large hook provides for a better hook set and less chance of the line breaking from abrasions to the leader section.
I’ve had other anglers laugh at the light line and light action rod, but trust me, I’ve caught a number of big bass on this outfit over the last twenty years. Bass aren’t going to break the rod, and unless you get into heavy cover, 12-pound test line is plenty strong to land a 10-pound fish.
My double rig then is accomplished a couple of ways. The first is with an old catfish harness. You may remember the long, slightly curved wire, usually with a weight in the middle and two snap swivels, one on each end. Catfish anglers would place a snelled hook with nightcrawlers on each snap swivel and drift fish with the bait. I do the same thing, except I attached a 6” leader and hook to each swivel, add a fluke to each hook and cast the bait out as far as I can. Then, when a bass strikes, if another bass is following along, he will strike the other bait.
The other method is to just add a second leader and hook to your line about 18” above the original leader. Both methods work.
If you think catching a bass is a lot of fun, try catching two at once!
You can use a similar rig with other baits as well. I’ve tried crankbaits, topwater’s and even Rattletraps. You may have some tangles from time to time, but it’s a fun way to catch those “follower” bass.
About 10 years ago, Paul Elias, a BASSMASTER touring pro won a major tournament on Lake Guntersville using a multi-lure setup. Within a year, manufacturers were offering a variety of umbrella rigs, as they were soon named. Many anglers and non-anglers alike believed the rigs were less than sporting, and eventually they were banned in future tournaments. But they’re still around, and they still catch fish.
I remember back when I was a kid, my dad would always say “watch the ball son, never take your eye off the ball.” It didn’t matter if it was baseball, football, basketball or even ping-pong, you never take your eye off the ball.
When I started fishing, I applied the same thinking to my lure, and I have always been focused on watching my bait on the retrieve. If I can’t see my bait, I watch my line. If you do the same thing, I’m sure you’ve seen what I’ve seen, and that is more than one bass following your lure or another bass that’s been hooked on its way back to the boat.
Try doubling up. It’s easier than the umbrella rig, and you might be surprised at the results!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.