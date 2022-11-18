WHERE TO FISH
I’ve been fishing Lake Istokpoga for the last 30 years and one of the questions I get asked all the time is where to fish?
Great question, one that I’m sure many fishermen have been asked over the years.
There are so many good areas to fish on Lake Istokpoga that it’s hard to really answer the question without taking certain things into mind. For example, the time of the year, water temperature and water depth.
And of course, the spawn.
Since bass usually start spawning when water temps reach a certain point it makes sense that they would spawn on the warmer areas of the lake first. The north side of a lake usually warms up first because the sun hits it early and often throughout the day but there are more factors than just that.
Wind can be a huge factor, and since the wind is typically out of the north and northeast during the cooler winter months, wave action is usually much stronger on the south side of the lake.
An opposing viewpoint suggests sunlight exposure would favor the west side of the lake since the sun rises in the east and sets in the west. Wind direction is basically west to east unless low pressure followed by high pressure, changing predominate wind direction. High pressure winds are clockwise north to south, low pressure the opposite.
On the other hand, most anglers would agree that they’ve found fish spawning, or at least spawning beds on all four corners of the lake, indicating that although the “first” spawns may occur on the north or west shore, eventually fish spread out and spawn all over the lake.
Going back to the original question, where are the best places to fish on Lake Istokpoga? The easiest answer is right out in front of both the north and south boat ramps. Best known as Istokpoga Park and Windy Point, these areas typically hold more fish (bass) than any other areas of the lake (other than during the spawn).
Why? The answer is simple. Bass Tournaments for the most part request exemptions from the FWC in order to set their own size limits for the tournament. The legal number of fish each boat can have at weigh-in is five fish, but they must be released a certain distance from the respective boat ramps.
If you’ve ever fished a bass tournament on the lake, or just watched the weigh-in, tournaments produce a large number of fish. And they’re all released in the same spot.
That doesn’t mean they will all stay in the same area. Obviously many will travel to other parts of the lake, if for no other reason than to find an ample supply of food. But many will stay in the approximate area, and withing a short period of time, be more than willing to bite again.
Just out from Istokpoga Park, in the same area as the fish are released, spatterdock pads, mixed with a few reeds cover the area. The bass will often take refuge in these pads, eventually feeding on the baitfish nearby.
I’ve had some incredible fishing days right in this area, never even starting up my big motor. In fact, one of the biggest bass I’ve ever caught came out of one of these circular patches of pads, a whopping 11.8 pounder.
Although the south ramp, Windy Point doesn’t host as many of the larger bass tournaments as Istokpoga Park, there are still a substantial number of bass released out in front of the ramp.
There are spatterdock pads as well as reeds on both sides of the boat ramp area and again, many of the released fish will remain in this area for a substantial period of time.
I’ve also done very well just offshore from where the fish are released using a diving crankbait. The water drops off to 5-6 feet and without a lot of underwater debris, crankbaits, worms and jigs can be pretty effective.
Last but not least would be at the mouth of Arbuckle Creek and Josephine Creek. Both provide excellent opportunities, particularly after a recent thunderstorm to find bass in large quantities.
But largemouth bass do move around quite a bit. There are many locations where I’ve found them one year and come back the following year and they’re gone. Sometimes it doesn’t even take a year. Sometimes they’ll move seasonally, monthly and even weekly.
Just remember, other than during the spawn, and cold fronts or other weather-related conditions, bass only move for one reason, food. Find the baitfish and you’ll find the bass.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.