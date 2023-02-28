German Blue Ram
One of my favorite small tropical fish is the German Blue Ram, a member of the freshwater Cichlidae family. Although the fish is small in comparison to many other aquarium fish, it is very colorful with blue spots across its body.
I’ve raised a wide variety of cichlids but unlike most, the German Blue Ram is very peaceful and does very well in a community aquarium.
Community tanks can get overloaded quickly with ammonia, depending on the size and the number of fish and rams are extremely sensitive to water conditions. I raise mine in 20 gallon long aquariums, with a couple of males and females and plenty of nooks and crannies to explore and hide in.
They are native to South America where they inhabit slow-moving waters in the Orinoco River in Venezuela. The water there is typically warm, acidic and heavily vegetated.
Adult German blue rams can grow 2 or 3 inches in length, with males being larger than females. They have a relatively short life span of only a couple of years,
The ram has a yellowish-blue, round body that is highlighted in bright, blue dots. It also has a black stripe that runs along its body to its eyes. The dorsal fin is spiked and often displays a wide variety of colors, giving the ram an intimidating look despite its peaceful disposition.
Its not easy to tell the males and females apart. As a rule the females are smaller and less colorful than the males. They also have a reddish-pink belly during spawning. Males typically have longer, extended dorsal fins.
Like most cichlids, a mated pair can become aggressive and territorial during mating season. As is often the case, always have at least 2 females for every male ram.
I feed my rams a wide variety of food, but remember, they’re small so be careful not to over-feed them. They are omnivores, so they can eat almost any combination of flakes, pellets, vegetables, and live food.
Rams prefer warmer, slow-moving acidic water. I prefer using a sponge filter instead of a hang-on filter. And I typically tear up a Catappa Indian almond leaf and allow it to slowly sink into the water. The leaves will turn the water a bit tannic, but the leaf is renowned for its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. They are also known to increase fish health, color and create suitable spawning conditions for the rams.
Adding dead leaves will have the effect of releasing humic substances that can also lower the pH of the aquarium water.
German Blue Rams can be challenging to breed, however under the right conditions, they will breed frequently.
I set up my aquariums with driftwood and lots of plants, as well as caves and hiding spots. Rams like to dig into the substrate once the eggs begin to hatch, moving the fry often from one small pit to another. Similar to most cichlids, rams tend to be good parents, constantly guarding their fry and protecting them from other fish.
Cut back on the light if you’re attempting to breed your rams. Although they react well to light, darker conditions will often provide the right setting for them to spawn.
Feed the breeding pair a protein-rich diet consisting of bloodworms and frozen shrimp and keep the water warmer than usual (around 86 degrees). The female will lay between 150 and 200 eggs. The eggs will hatch in about 60 hours.
Once they are free-swimming, begin feeding the fry micro worms, infusoria and freshly hatched brine shrimp.
There are a lot of benefits to raising smaller fish. Their tanks requirements are smaller, and they eat far less than their larger relatives. That translates into less waste products in the water, and less water changes.
If you are looking for a small, inexpensive colorful aquarium fish, you won’t be disappointed with the German Blue Ram.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from 5 gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.