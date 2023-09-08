Fishing Hobbies
Anyone who has ever read my column knows how much I love fishing, fish, and the great outdoors. I cannot imagine my life without it.
Custom rod building and repairing rods, along with raising tropical fish are two hobbies I have had for as long as I can remember.
Years ago, I had over 24 lead jig, spinnerbait, and sinker molds. I poured and painted enough jigs for two or three lifetimes. And sinkers, everything from split-shot to drop shot and tear drop weights, again, enough to last me forever.
Up north, I used 1 ½ to 2-ounce spinnerbaits for muskies, and I built dozens of them. I still use them from time to time here in Florida.
I had a heart attack in 2017, so I decided it was time to slow down a bit. I took up wood carving. My goal was to create an original lure that would look good and catch fish. My role model was the Big O.
Hand carved by Fred C. Young, while he was convalescing in the early 70’s, it was a real game-changer. He named the famous crankbait after his brother Otis. I owned two of them back in the 70’s and managed to lose them both. It is impossible to find one of these hand-made lures today, and if you did, you had better be prepared for the 6-figure price tag.
Collecting old lures is also one of my hobbies, although I have sold off hundreds of them over the years and probably only have a few hundred left.
Saving BassMaster Magazines (B.A.S.S.) is not really a hobby, but I became a life-member over 50 years ago and I currently have every copy they’ve printed since 1968. What an incredible treasure trove of historical and instructional information on the sport of bass fishing.
And, of course, I have been writing a fishing column for the newspaper for the last 20 years. Last year I added a new column on tropical fish.
My writing exploits didn’t end with the weekly fishing columns. In 2020 I published my first book, Fish Tales in Highlands County, followed a few months later by my first novel, Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. Books three and four, a compilation of my newspaper columns entitled JUST ADD WATER were published in 2022. I’m hoping to publish two more books this year.
But my latest venture is painting lures with an airbrush.
My major in college was Fine and Professional Arts, and I always loved to draw. But painting was never one of my strengths, and although I had hoped to some day become a commercial artist, like many people, my dreams faded as the reality of raising a family and fishing became more important. What I really wanted to be was a cartoonist because I love cartoons.
I bought my first airbrush over 20 years ago. I do not think we had You Tube videos back then, so I was left with reading an instructional booklet on how to use the device.
It was awkward and difficult to paint in the way I had hoped, so I put it away, thinking I’d get back to it someday.
Then about 10 years ago, I dug it out and tried again. The paint needed to be replaced and I had not done a particularly decent job cleaning the airbrush, so I never did get it to work. I bought a new airbrush and paint and really dedicated myself to learning how to use it.
My second attempt proved to be much more successful, and I practiced with the airbrush until I became fairly competent. But I was working full-time back then, and most of the time I was traveling all over the country, so I had little time to use the airbrush. Once again, I put it away, cleaning it thoroughly this time and promising myself I’d take it up again when I retired.
I retired in 2017, after my heart attack, and at the ripe old age of sixty-nine, was now able to do all the things that I’d worked for all my life, but never had the time.
As one of my favorite singers, Harry Chapin once said in a song, “Life is a Circle,” and we keep going around and around and around.
So, a few months ago I was looking for something in the garage when I came across a box marked ‘air compressor.’ Of course, I had to dig it out and see if it still worked.
So far, all I have done is mess up a few plastic crankbait bodies, but it’s starting to come back to me. I have a lot of ideas for different lure paint jobs and some of my other hobbies are going to have to take a backseat for a while.
There are so many hobbies related to fishing that it’s hard for me to understand why so many anglers, both men and women retire and stop fishing because it’s too much work. I know firsthand, fishing can be arduous work, especially by yourself, loading and unloading the boat and your gear, casting and catching fish all day in the hot Florida sun.
But many of these hobbies can be done from your workshop or garage. And I highly recommend them. I promise you they will all keep you young!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.