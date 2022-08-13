New Swimbaits
In the last 10 or 15 years, swimbaits have changed from the big, bulky Huddleston swimbaits, often imitating rainbow trout, to a much smaller, streamlined version.
My buddy Dave called me the other day and asked if I had tried the latest swimbait innovations from Megabass, called the Dark Sleeper and the Sleeper Gill.
I had to confess, I hadn’t even heard of them, let alone fished with the new baits. They came out last year but they are growing in popularity very quickly, as fishermen begin using them and catching bass.
So, we combined an order through Tackle Warehouse and bought a half-dozen of each of the lures.
The Dark Sleeper, my favorite of the two, is shaped and modeled after a freshwater Gobie. If you don’t know what a Gobie is, you’re not alone.
There are over 2,000 species of Goby that exist but only a few are adapted to freshwater environments. Some of the most popular freshwater gobies include the Bumblebee Goby, Knight Goby, Dragon Goby, Cobalt Goby, and the Marbled Goby.
The name Goby is given to fishes belonging to the family Gobiidae which is one of the largest families of fishes in the world, containing more than 2,000 species. Most gobies remain fairly small, growing no more than 4 inches in length, with some species growing less than 1 inch long. Each species is unique, but freshwater gobies are generally peaceful.
The Dark Sleeper is a great replication of the Goby and is available in dozens of different colors and four different sizes, ¼, 3/8, ½ and ¾ ounce. The cost was a far cry from the original swimbaits from years ago. At $5.99 for the smaller sizes and $6.99 for the larger ones, they are reasonably priced and affordable.
I rigged one up and tried it out fishing off my dock. The ½ ounce size is easy to cast and throws like a lead weight. The lure has a large hook through the body with the point of the hook facing up and hidden in the dorsal fin. It looks like it would be weedless, but it’s not supposed to be, although it did seem to come through some grass pretty well.
I let it fall to the bottom and then, lifting my rod a foot or two, I’d lower the rod tip and begin reeling in the slack tine.
It didn’t take long for a feisty two-pounder to eat it, and the hook set was solid. I fished with it for about a half an hour and caught 2 more small bass, and missed one.
The lure has a great action, as a result of the tail section. Raising and lowering my rod provides a very lifelike movement of a live Gobie.
Changing out to the Sleeper Gill Swimbait, I was immediately surprised at the weight. This lure only comes in a ¾ ounce size and it actually feels heavier than that.
The colors are very lifelike and casting it out for the first time, I was amazed at the distance it covered.
Like the Dark Sleeper, it’s tail-wagging action not only looks real in the water, but it helps the imitation bluegill run true. It also has a hook running through the body with the point of the hook hidden in the dorsal fin.
Bass love bluegill. I have to be careful when I catch a small bluegill, that I lift it up out of the water and not drag it across the surface. I’ve done that a couple of times and a big bass just comes out of nowhere and crushes the small bluegill.
I made my first cast but unlike the Dark Sleeper, there was no need to let it sink, so I began a steady retrieve, stopping occasional to let the bait fall.
I didn’t have to wait long before a fat four-pounder inhaled the fake bluegill.
The hookset was strong, but after releasing the fish, I wondered how long the dorsal fin would continue to hide the hook. It looked like it could tear off pretty easily.
It was pretty obvious that both baits will catch a bass. Certainly, fishing the Goby imitation deep is probably your best bet.
The bluegill imitation can probably be worked shallow or deep.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie and daughter Amy.