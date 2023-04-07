Electric Powered Bass Boats
I’ve been catching up on some reading material lately and I came across this bold headline in the April edition of BASSMASTER Magazine.
Electric powered bass boats?
I was both surprised and intrigued by the headline, although in todays world where all the talk is about eliminating gas powered vehicles, I guess it should not have come as a surprise.
At my age, I was fortunate to see the many advancements from the late 1960’s to the present, and how bass boats and outboard motors have evolved into our current models.
I remember my first bass boat. An eighteen’ aluminum ‘jon’ boat with a 25hp Johnson outboard motor. Today, like so many other “addicted” bass fishermen, I have a 21’ Ranger with a 250hp Mercury motor.
We’ve come a long way baby!
But an electric outboard motor? I’m not sure I’m ready for that.
My brother just bought a new 26-foot Ranger with a 400 hp Mercury outboard engine for fishing inshore off Sanibel and Captive Islands. He has a big Grady White with three 350 hp outboards for going offshore.
I asked him one time how much it cost to fill up the gas tank on the Grady White and he said if you ask that question, you probably can’t afford the boat. And he is right!
Gas prices, although somewhat stabilized today, are still very high. I seldom ever fill my 45-gallon gas tank in the Ranger Z520L. I can afford to fill it, I just prefer to only get 20 gallons at a time. It’s easier to treat the gasoline, and it’s less weight overall in the boat. It also prevents the gas from getting old when I’m not able to get out on the water.
In the article, Doug Olander writes about his experience on a 1,370-acre lake in Georgia with the unlikely name of Hard Labor Creek Reservoir, where he stepped onto a 17-foot Rock Proof Boats aluminum model designed by Brent Kaufman with an ‘electric’ outboard motor.
I noticed a “50” on the cowling of the Elco outboard engine, as if perhaps it was a model 50. On the other hand, nowhere did it say, “50 horsepower”.
I came to understand that while it looked and performed more or less like a 50-hp gas outboard, that was in fact a “comparable” horsepower rating.
To be technically correct, these outboards should be rated in kilowatts, a standard measure of electrical output. One kW equals 1.34 horsepower. Elco specifies that its fifty puts out 26,400 watts or 26.4 kW. Multiplying that output (26.4 kW)times a 1.34 hp (per kW) yields 35hp.
Dean Heinemann, sales director at Elco is quick to point out that given the inherent inefficiency of gasoline power (more moving parts and angles than on the straight-forward direct-drive electric-design), the horsepower rated at the powerhead ends up as a good bit less actual horsepower at the prop (propulsive power). What that boils down to is that Elco’s is comparable to a conventional 50-hp outboard.
According to Olander, his first impression of the power generated by the electric outboard motor was good, indicating that It planed off quickly, much faster than a gas-powered engine and provided a steady, 25 mph ride.
He was also surprised, expecting the engine to be “whisper-quite,” which it wasn’t. But slowing down also quieted the engine, providing an almost-silent movement.
Obviously, this silence might be welcomed from anglers choosing to ‘troll’ rather than cast.
It goes without saying that there will be advantages, and maybe a few disadvantages to moving in this direction, but it appears that this will be the future for all boat engines.
I don’t think anyone will be upset about not having to buy gasoline, although the ‘charge-time’ may not be attractive initially, it should be much cheaper.
But I’m old school. Give me the cool, crisp morning on a lake anywhere in this beautiful country of ours and add the smell of gasoline! I think we will all miss that!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with four books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water, Jan-Jun and Jul-Dec 2022 and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.