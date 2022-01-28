JUST ONE
It happened again, this morning. Talking in the garage with another angler, he asked “If you had to fish with one lure in only one size and color, what would it be?
I’ve heard the question a hundred times, and I’ve probably asked it just as often.
I love bass fishing! Actually, I love fishing for anything that swims, but just below fishing would be my love, my passion for fishing lures. I’m sure I’m not alone when it comes to buying and collecting fishing tackle. I probably have enough tackle to fish for the next 1000 years.
And yet, I could narrow my choice of lures down to my top ten, and I probably wouldn’t miss the rest of my tackle all year.
Coming up with your top ten lures should be pretty easy. I sat down, pen in hand and after completing a list for the umpteenth time, I realized I have more than just 10 favorite lures. Why, because as we all know, there are many different fishing situations – each representing a different tactic or lure.
But, for what it’s worth, here’s my Top Ten:
1. Medlock Jig
2. Spinnerbait
3. Gary Yamamoto Senko
4. Jack Hammer Chatterbait
5. Zara Spook
6. Keitech Swimbait
7. Trick Worm
8. Strike King 10XD
9. Dropshot jig
10. Bass Assassin Twitch S&P Silver Phantom
Okay. I’ve changed my list repeatedly, but I’m going to go with the list as written.
It’s harder than you think to come up with your top ten, but how would you answer the original question? If you had to fish with one lure in only one size and color, what would it be?
You think narrowing the choice to your top ten is tough, now try to narrow it down to only one lure. One lure for every type of presentation, under a multitude of different situations.
In this month’s BASS TIMES, the Official Publication of the World’s Best Bass Anglers, three up and coming pros were asked the same question, and here’s how they answered.
Jamie Hartman – Elite Series Pro, Newport, New York. “It would be a ½-ounce Arkie-style jig in black and blue. That’s about as versatile a lure as any that’s ever been made. It’ll come through cover, wood, rock and just about anything else as good as anything. You can even skip it.”
“The black and blue color is pretty basic. It’s good in any kind of water and in just about any lake or river in the country. I have to say though, that fishing with one lure all over the country for a whole season would be really tough.”
Caleb Kuphall – Elite Series Pro, Mukwonago, Wisconsin. “I make my own jigs so it would be one of them. My choice would be a ½ ounce model with a peanut butter and jelly skirt. A jig is probably the most versatile lure we have. They’ll catch them in any kind of cover or structure and at any depth.”
“I choose peanut butter and jelly rather than black and blue because I think it looks more like the real thing – crawfish and baitfish. And, it’ll work in clear water or in water that’s heavily stained.”
Luke Palmer – Elite Series Pro, Coalgate, Oklahoma. “My choice would be a Yum Dinger. I’d use the 5-inch size in green pumpkin/purple flake. I’d Texas-rig it to make it weedless, and I’d use a ¼-ounce weight. That’d let me fish it deep or shallow, and it’d let me cast it easily in the wind.”
“That bait will catch them anywhere we fish. Florida largemouth will eat it and so will St. Lawrence River smallmouth. And, it’ll catch them every place in between. It’s pretty much my go-to bait no matter where we’re fishing.”
I include these three pros only because they were the three asked that question in this month’s magazine, but what if I asked every pro angler the same question? Or, for that matter, what if I somehow asked every bass fisherman and fisherwoman in the world? Would anyone agree on the same lure, in the same weight and color? I’m sure a few would, but that’s what makes fishing so interesting.
So, who is right? I believe they all are! Fishing is all about confidence. Confidence in the lure you’ve chosen to fish with.
I can remember years ago at my fishing tackle store, one scene that often played out was the customer who came into the store and after looking at hundreds of plastic worms, would ask why I didn’t have any strawberry/grape paddletail worms, because that’s what they were hitting on.
Whenever that happened, I would always ask if they tried any other color. Most would look at me as though I’ve lost my mind. “Why would I try a different color if I’m catching them on a strawberry/grape color”, they ask.
“Because you may have caught the same fish, or even more on a different color. But you’ll never know.”
I think it’s a fascinating subject, and I enjoy posing the question, just to see how other anglers respond.
A long, long time ago, on Lake Glenada, Gary Niemi and Bill Hinkle taught me a very important lesson. At the time I was using a Lunker City Slug-Go. This was long before the creation of the wide variety of plastic flukes and swimbaits on the market today.
I was having great success with the Slug-Go, a relatively new plastic fluke, when I ran into Gary and Bill fishing the same areas on Lake Glenada in Avon Park. They too were catching a lot of fish, and Gary offered up a challenge. He bet that his lure, a Bass Assassin Twitch Silver Phantom could out-catch my Arkansas Shiner Slug-Go. I accepted.
It turned out to be no contest at all. Gary’s ability and skill, combined with his Bass Assassin fluke easily trumped my results from the Slug-Go. He offered me a bag when we parted company at the boat ramp.
On my next trip to Bass Pro Shops, I bought every bag they had. Then, I built an 8’ spinning rod and coupled it with a Shimano 2500 spinning reel that I still use today, just for the Bass Assassin.
It was on that day, probably 20-25 years ago that I started using the Bass Assassin Twitch S&P Silver Phantom, and to this day, it has produced more bass, and probably more BIG bass than all other lures I’ve used combined. It would be my Number One choice. And, of course, to be fair, I fish it a lot!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.