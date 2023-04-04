Guppies
The guppy (Poecilia reticulata), is one of the world’s most widely distributed tropical fish and one of the most popular freshwater aquarium fish known to the hobby.
I’ve raised guppies, both fancy and common guppies for years. Once they start having fry, there are new fish in the aquarium every day. Guppies are highly adaptable and thrive in many different environmental and ecological conditions.
Male guppies, which are smaller than females, have ornamental caudal and dorsal fins. Wild guppies generally feed on a variety of food sources, including benthic algae and aquatic insect larvae.
Originating in tropical pools in South America and the Caribbean Islands, guppies can be found at virtually all tropical fish stores, in a mind-blowing array of colors and sizes. Due to selective breeding at various fish farms around the world, guppies are probably one of the colorful of all tropical fish.
Because guppies are live-bearers, many hobbyists start out with just a few and in no time, have an aquarium full of the beautiful creatures.
Most guppies only grow to 1 ½ — 2 inches, and are considered ‘peaceful’, top and mid-dwellers of an aquarium. Most only live a year or two and can be raised in tanks as small as 10 gallons.
Guppies prefer a pH of 6.5 to 8.0 and water temperatures from 68 to 78 degrees.
There are countless color varieties of guppies. Males have more vibrant colors than females, and have longer caudal and dorsal fins. Depending on the variety, some guppies have short, rounded tails, some “V”-shaped and others can have an elongated tail half the length of their body. Tail fins may have a marbled or striped appearance, or the fish may be all one or two colors. Whatever color combination you can dream, there is probably a perfect guppy for you.
Guppies are peaceful, easy-going community fish and play well with a mix of other non-aggressive fish species. You may want to keep them with similar, live-bearing fish, such as platys or mollies. Other good tankmates include small fish such as neon tetras or zebra fish. Keep in mind that any fry spawned from an active guppy female may be dinner for other fish in the tank, so having smaller tankmates will ensure more fry survive.
Guppies are a great ‘beginner’ fish. They are relatively low maintenance and can tolerate being over and under-fed.
Guppies are omnivores and do well on most commercially available fish foods. Just keep in mind their size, and most flakes and micro-pellets will be all that’s needed to keep them healthy and multiplying.
Like most tropical fish, you may want to feed them a couple of times daily, always with the understanding that all food needs to be eaten in three to five minutes. Overfeeding your guppies will foul the water and eventually kill your fish.
If you are interested in breeding your guppies, you’ll only need to start with one female and a male. A female can store sperm, resulting in multiple spawns, with or without the male in the tank. Because the guppies are live-bearers, the females will give birth to 10-50 wiggling fry per spawn. Unfortunately, most will be eaten by other fish in the aquarium.
If you want to save the fry, keep them in a separate tank or breeding box. Heavily planted aquariums will also give the babies places to hide and survive, until they are large enough to fend for themselves.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from 5 gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.